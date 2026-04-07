Outgoing Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Tuesday told employees it was the “right time” to hand over the reins, signalling a leadership transition as Air India prepares for its next phase of growth. Wilson, who has decided to step down after nearly four years, will remain in his role until a successor is appointed to ensure a smooth transition. His five-year term was due to run until September next year.

“With a brief window until bulk deliveries from the nearly 600-strong aircraft order book commence from 2027, the time is right for me to hand over the reins,” Wilson said in a message to staff. His exit comes at a critical juncture. The airline is in the midst of an ambitious transformation but continues to face operational disruptions, rising costs and the likelihood of a significant loss this year.

Reflecting on his tenure, Wilson pointed to progress since the Tata Group’s acquisition of Air India in January 2022. “I am incredibly proud, despite unprecedented headwinds, including supply chain challenges, wars, airspace closures and fuel prices,” he said.

Since taking charge in September 2022, Wilson has focused on stabilising operations, restructuring the airline and repositioning it globally. Key moves included large aircraft orders, integration of four airlines and a shift to private-sector processes. However, execution challenges persist. Supply chain constraints and aircraft availability have slowed expansion, while high fuel costs and intense competition continue to pressure margins.

The search for a successor began earlier this year after Wilson indicated he did not wish to continue beyond his term, sources said. The new leadership will take charge as Air India enters a decisive phase, with large-scale fleet inductions, ongoing integration and a sharper focus on operational consistency.