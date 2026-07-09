International cargo airlines are stepping up preparations to shift dedicated freighter operations from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), but delays in regulatory approvals have cast uncertainty over whether the planned transition can begin on schedule next month.

According to people aware of the developments, around four to five dedicated freighter operators, primarily from West Asia, Europe and Southeast Asia, are preparing to commence operations from NMIA from August 1, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory clearances. Airlines have started setting up office spaces and are coordinating with multiple stakeholders ahead of the move. Cathay Pacific has already announced that it will relocate its freighter operations to NMIA from August 3, while some dedicated freighter operators from China operating non-scheduled services could begin flying from the new airport as early as July 16 if approvals come through, sources said.

However, approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) are awaited. Industry sources said airlines have applied for landing rights, security clearances and other operational approvals. Airport operator Adani is also working with the agencies to expedite the process, sources said.

Several airlines have submitted security manuals to the regulators to facilitate staff deployment at NMIA. However, airport security passes cannot be issued until the approvals are received, delaying the transfer and training of existing personnel from CSMIA. The uncertainty has left airlines working towards an August launch while simultaneously preparing for possible delays.

Apart from regulatory approvals, carriers are also grappling with operational readiness at the new airport. Airlines are in the process of finalising crew accommodation and catering arrangements, details of which have to be submitted to authorities before clearances are issued, particularly for foreign crew. Sources also said there is currently limited availability of trained technical personnel and arrangements for aircraft spares to support quick maintenance requirements at NMIA during the initial phase of operations.

The transition is expected to be more challenging for airlines operating both passenger and dedicated freighter services in Mumbai. While passenger flights will continue to operate from CSMIA, dedicated freighters are expected to move to NMIA, making it difficult to transfer cargo between freighters and the belly hold of passenger aircraft. Industry executives said the separation could particularly affect time-sensitive shipments such as pharmaceuticals and perishables by increasing handling time, road transfers and operational complexity.

Some of these airlines are understood to be seeking special clearances through diplomatic channels to continue dedicated freighter operations at CSMIA.

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Not all operators have finalised their plans. According to industry sources, a couple of established cargo carriers are yet to decide whether to shift their freighter operations to NMIA or relocate them to another Indian airport. Some operators are also evaluating Bengaluru and Hyderabad as alternative bases if operational constraints persist during the transition.

The move follows Mumbai International Airport’s decision to suspend dedicated freighter aircraft operations at CSMIA from August 2026 until May 2027 to undertake airside infrastructure upgrades. While dedicated freighter flights will be shifted, cargo carried in the belly hold of passenger aircraft will continue to be handled at CSMIA. Around 65% of cargo handled at Mumbai airport currently moves through passenger aircraft.

According to Mark Martin of Martin Consulting, NMIA remains a strong long-term option for dedicated freighter operations but will require time to develop the supporting cargo ecosystem. “As capacity and ecosystem support improve, more carriers will gradually shift operations. Once fully operational, NMIA should offer significantly faster cargo clearance than CSMIA. Until then, some operators may divert or add services to Hyderabad or Bengaluru and route cargo to Mumbai through other cargo networks,” he said.

Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport did not respond to queries till the time of going to the press.