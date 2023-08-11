Redbird Academy joins hands with Singapore firm to revolutionise aviation industry in India – Here’s how collaboration will help the country

With an aim to revolutionise the aviation industry in India, Redbird Flight Training Academy Private Limited has joined hands with Aviation Safety & Training Pte. Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Singapore-based Haite Group.

The collaboration will not only introduce a comprehensive Cadet Pilot Programme in India but will also play a role in PM Narendra Modi‘s Atamnirbhar Bharat initiative. It will also help to redefine the training of future pilots through a comprehensive Cadet Pilot Programme.

The collaboration

Speaking about the initiative, Parvez Damania, Director of Corporate Affairs, at Redbird Flight Training Academy, said, “We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Aviation Safety & Training Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Haite Group, Singapore. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in shaping the future of aviation training in India.

“This partnership has the potential to completely transform the aviation training sector within the country. RedBird’s widespread influence across all regions will contribute to the production of a larger number of Cadet Pilots, meeting the nation’s upcoming demand,” he added.

On his part, Peter Zhao Shi Shan, General Manager, Aviation Safety & Training Pte Ltd, pointed out that both companies are committed to providing a one-stop solution for cadet pilot training, offering the best of both countries, which includes India’s world-class CPL training and Singapore’s specialized type rating training.

India’s growth in the aviation industry

With this joint venture, aspiring pilots will be able to complete their CPL training before moving to Singapore for specialised type rating instruction under the supervision of a Singaporean company. The collaboration between the two companies will help in cadet pilot training, combining world-class CPL training in India with advanced-type rating training in Singapore.

Importantly, India has the potential to become an important country in terms of pilot training, because of its expanding aviation industry. The increase in low-cost airlines and better accessibility has helped in the growth of the aviation sector in the country, resulting in a demand for expert pilots. Also, a large number of young people in the country are looking to choose aviation as a career option.