Port Blair Airport: New airport terminal building set to begin operations on Monday

The Port Blair airport is gearing up for a significant development as operations at its new terminal building are scheduled to commence on Monday, as confirmed by officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new integrated terminal building at the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 18.

Special welcome

In light of this occasion, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has orchestrated a special program at the new terminal to commemorate the initiation of operations. According to an AAI official, passengers stepping into the terminal will be welcomed not only with the beats of tribal dance forms but also with bouquets and traditional ‘aarti and tilak’.

Also Read Manohar International Airport now authorised immigration check post for e-visa holders

To enhance the experience, travelers will also be gifted with Nicobari traditional hats crafted from palm fronds, a gesture that carries the local culture essence. The terminal itself stands as an architectural marvel, resembling a shell and mirroring the splendor of the surrounding islands. Constructed at a cost of Rs 707.73 crore, the terminal spans a sprawling 40,837 square meters and has an abundance of natural lighting, a feature that contributes to its energy efficiency.

Capacity to handle 40 lakh passengers

This state-of-the-art terminal has a capacity to efficiently manage up to 1,200 passengers during peak hours and an estimated 40 lakh passengers annually. Its three-storey layout includes 28 check-in counters, 12 immigration counters, three passenger boarding bridges, and four conveyor belts, ensuring a seamless travel experience. Moreover, the newly developed apron area at the airport is equipped to park up to 10 aircraft at a time.

However, a minor hiccup occurred right after the inauguration, when a section of the airport’s false ceiling unexpectedly fell due to strong winds. These winds were a result of the ceiling panels being loosened during the installation of CCTV cameras.

(With inputs from PTI)