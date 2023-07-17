PM Modi to unveil state-of-the-art terminal at Port Blair Airport! Here’s how these striking features will amplify air traffic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the integrated terminal building of the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair through a video conference on 18, July 2023. The new facility, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 710 crore, reflects the government’s emphasis on improving connectivity infrastructure. Its strategic location in the union territory will significantly enhance connectivity to the island. The PMO today lists out many key features of the airport like double-insulated roofing system, parking 10 aircraft at a time, to boost air traffic, tourism enhancement, etc.

(Image: Twitter)

Key features of the airport

The state-of-the-art terminal building covers a total area of around 40,800 sqm and is designed to handle approximately 50 lakh passengers annually.

The airport features an apron capable of accommodating two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 type aircraft, with parking space for up to 10 aircraft at a time, which was built at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

(Image: Twitter)

The airport’s architectural design resembles a shell-shaped structure, portraying the beauty of the sea and islands.

It incorporates various sustainable features, such as a double-insulated roofing system to minimize heat gain, skylights that harness natural sunlight to reduce artificial lighting usage, and LED lighting with low heat gain glazing.

The terminal building adopts eco-friendly practices, including rainwater harvesting in an underground tank, an on-site sewage treatment plant that reuses 100 percent of treated wastewater for landscaping, and a 500 KW capacity solar power plant, all aimed at minimizing its impact on the islands’ environment.

(Image: Twitter)

To boost air traffic and fuel tourism

As a gateway to the pristine Andaman and Nicobar islands, Port Blair is a popular tourist destination. The new spacious integrated terminal building is expected to bolster air traffic and significantly contribute to the growth of tourism in the region.

(Image: Twitter)

Job opportunities

It will also generate employment opportunities for the local community and positively impact the region’s economy.

This modern airport infrastructure marks a significant step towards promoting sustainable and efficient connectivity while preserving the natural beauty of the Andaman and Nicobar islands.