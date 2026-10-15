Leh Airport new terminal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Rs 640-crore passenger terminal at Leh Airport today, October 15, 2026. Constructed at a cost of Rs 640 crore, the facility has been designed to manage 35 lakh passengers annually, creating additional capacity to support travel to the Himalayan region.

Ahead of the inauguration, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu shared a video of the terminal on his official X handle. The video post offers travellers a glimpse of its check-in facilities, interiors and architecture inspired by Ladakh’s cultural heritage.

“Julley, Ladakh!” the minister wrote in the post announcing the upcoming inauguration.

(Photo source: screenshots taken from X/@RamMNK’s video)

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Leh Airport’s new terminal: How much passenger capacity will it offer?

As per the details showcased in the minister’s video, the new terminal spans an area of 23,810 square metres and has been built at a cost of Rs 640 crore. With the capacity to handle 35 lakh passengers annually, the facility is likely to support growing air travel demand in Ladakh.

The airport is situated at an altitude of 3,256 metres above sea level, making it one of the world’s highest commercial airports. The expanded infrastructure is likely to support tourism and improve the airport’s ability to accommodate passenger traffic.

Leh Airport new terminal: Key highlights

Project cost: Rs 640 crore

Passenger capacity: 35 lakh annually

Terminal area: 23,810 square metres

Airport altitude: 3,256 metres above sea level

Julley, Ladakh!



For a region that holds a special place in India’s heart, a new chapter in air connectivity begins tomorrow.



PM @narendramodi ji will inaugurate Leh Airport’s new terminal, built for Ladakh’s growing aspirations.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9yB22gFxER — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) October 14, 2026

What facilities can passengers expect?

The new terminal features interiors inspired by Ladakh’s local art and culture, combining modern airport infrastructure with traditional design elements. A video shared by the Civil Aviation Minister shows a spacious check-in area with multiple airline counters and decorative architectural features demonstrating the region’s heritage.

The additional terminal space is aimed at supporting passenger movement and airport operations.

For travellers, the expanded facility could offer a more comfortable airport experience as passenger traffic grows.

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Passenger facilities reviewed ahead of the inauguration

The Ladakh Administration has also reviewed all the preparations at the newly constructed terminal of Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport.

As per the official update released on October 9, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra examined the facility on October 8 and analysed the arrangements in the departure lounge, arrival lounge, waiting area food lounge and frisking area.

Airport Director A Umasankar informed him on the progress of ongoing works and preparations for the inauguration. Kundra directed officials to complete the remaining work and ensure essential passenger facilities were functional. Prominence was also given to safety, convenience and comfort.

When will Leh’s Airport’s new terminal be inaugurated?

As per the Prime Minister’s Office announcement released on October 14, 2026, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the terminal through video conferencing around 12:30 pm today.

The PMO also mentioned that the terminal comprises geothermal energy to enhance energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint. The facility is among five development projects worth approximately Rs 3,350 crore scheduled for inauguration in Ladakh.

Travellers are advised to continue checking flight details and terminal information with their respective airlines before heading to Leh Airport.