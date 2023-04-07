PM Modi to inaugurate first phase of Chennai Airport’s new state-of-the-art terminal building tomorrow; check photos here

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Chennai airport will soon introduce a new state-of-the-art integrated terminal building at Chennai Airport. The first phase of the terminal building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 (Saturday). The first phase of the terminal covers an expansive area of 2,20,972 sqm and was constructed to accommodate the increasing air traffic in Tamil Nadu.

“The new integrated terminal building at #ChennaiAirport, spanning an area of 2,20,972 sqm, is set to cater to the growing air traffic in the state of Tamil Nadu. It’s also a reflection of the government’s commitment towards providing high-quality infrastructure to travellers,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Twitter. “With the annual passenger handling capacity of 35 million passengers per annum, the modern facility at the Chennai Airport will improve air travel experiences for all,” it added.

“This will be an important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy,” PM Modi had said in a tweet.

Inaugurating slew of developmental projects

Besides the inauguration of the integrated new terminal, PM Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat train between Chennai and Coimbatore at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central Railway Station. Southern Railway has planned to operate the high-speed Vande Bharat express train between the two cities on all days except Wednesdays. The train would ply at a speed of 130 kmph reaching the destination on both sides in about 5.50 hours thereby saving 1.20 hours journey time compared to express trains, Southern Railway said.

Later, the PM would take part in the 125th annual day celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt at Vivekanandhar Illam on the arterial Kamarajar Salai (Beach Road) and also inaugurate infrastructure projects at Pallavaram.

