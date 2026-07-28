A major boost to air connectivity is on the way for northern Andhra Pradesh. The Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram district is set to be inaugurated on August 1, according to news agency PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the greenfield airport.

The new airport is expected to make air travel easier for people in the northern part of the state — supporting tourism, trade, logistics and industrial growth along the eastern coast of India. It will also be a major boost to economic development with air cargo facilities, MRO services, convention centres, hotels, business parks and commercial spaces.

It was built in about 2.5 years, completed nearly five months ahead of schedule. Bhogapuram International Airport received its aerodrome licence earlier this month. According to earlier updates from the aviation ministry, the greenfield airport will also be fully Digi Yatra-enabled.

Airport Terminal to offer modern passenger facilities

According to The Indian Express, Bhogapuram Airport’s terminal will have several modern facilities aimed at making passenger travel easier and smoother.

These include contact boarding bridges, self-baggage drop facilities and self-service passenger processing. The terminal will also have smart surveillance, access control and security management systems, along with an Integrated Operational Control and Monitoring Centre to help manage airport operations efficiently.

Airport to handle 6 million passengers annually

In the first phase of development, Bhogapuram Airport will be equipped to handle 6 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

This initial capacity is expected to meet the region’s growing demand for air travel and provide better connectivity to North Andhra.

The airport will be expanded in stages as passenger traffic increases. In the second phase, the capacity will rise to 12 MPPA, while the third phase will take the total passenger-handling capacity to 18 MPPA.

Bhogapuram Airport Project: Cost And Development

Bhogapuram Airport is being developed by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL) under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The project is being implemented through the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) framework. The first phase of the airport project has been developed at a cost of around ₹4,727 crore.

3,800-Metre Runway Can Handle Wide-Body Aircraft

According to The Indian Express reports, Bhogapuram Airport will have a 3,800-metre Code-E runway that can handle wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Airbus A330 and Airbus A340.

The airport will also have modern airfield lighting, navigation systems and communication facilities to support both domestic and international flights.

As reported by The Indian Express, the airport will also have a 5,000-square-metre cargo terminal to support air freight operations.