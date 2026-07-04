Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport on Saturday. This project is aimed at improving passenger facilities while giving a boost to tourism, trade and regional air connectivity in Rajasthan. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also launch the Modified UDAN scheme, the Centre’s revamped regional connectivity programme designed to expand affordable travel across the country.

As per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the airport inauguration and the launch of the modified UDAN Scheme will take place in Jodhpur before PM Modi travels to Balotra for another official programme. Modi also underlined the significance of the project through a post ahead of the ceremony.

“Tomorrow, 4th July, is a very special day for the people of Jodhpur. The New Terminal Building of Jodhpur Airport will be launched. Jodhpur has a very important place as far as tourism in India is concerned. This upgraded infrastructure will encourage more tourists to visit Jodhpur. It will boost commerce as well,” he wrote.

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What facilities will passengers get at the new Jodhpur Airport terminal?



Developed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) at a cost of Rs 480 crore, the new terminal has been constructed over more than 23,000- square metres and is designed to manage up to 20 lakh passengers annually, as mentioned by the PMO.

The terminal also adds several new passenger amenities and operational facilities, including:

Six X-ray baggage scanners

Three baggage conveyor belts

Twelve aircraft parking bays

20 check-in counters

Six aerobridges

These additions are likely to enhance passenger movement, reduce congestion, and support future growth in air traffic.

What makes the new terminal different from the existing one?

The new building has been designed to showcase Rajasthan’s architectural heritage while incorporating modern airport infrastructure. As per the PMO, it comprises traditional elements such as arches and jharokhas. The design is inspired by Marwar’s royal architecture, alongside contemporary passenger amenities.

A crucial focus of the project has also been given to sustainability. The terminal includes energy-sufficient systems, green building practices, water conversation, with the aim of securing a 5-Star GRIHA rating.

According to the Authority of India, the new terminal has been planned keeping future passenger requirements in mind. It will also provide a more seamless, convenient, and world-class travel experience while strengthening regional connectivity, tourism and economic development.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, on its official account on X, described the project as the fulfilment of “30-year old aspiration”, stating the world-class terminal brings together Marwar’s heritage with modern infrastructure.

What is the Modified UDAN Scheme and what will it change?

Along with the airport inauguration, PM Modi will also launch the Modified UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) Scheme, which aims to expand regional aviation over the next decade.

As per the PMO, the scheme has received an allocation of Rs 28,840 crore over the next ten years and includes several major initiatives:

–Development of 100 aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips, supported by an outlay of over Rs 12,000 crore.

–More than Rs 2,500 crore for operations and maintenance support for regional airports during the initial phase.

–Continued Viability Gap funding (VGF) of Rs 10,000 crore for backing airlines operating regional routes.

–Building of 200 modern helipads to boost connectivity in remote and difficult regions.

–Procurement of indigenous aircraft and helicopters including HAL Dhruv and Dornier platforms, in accordance with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Explaining the objective of the revamped scheme, PM Modi stated on X, “From Jodhpur, the Modified UDAN Schem will be launched. This will ensure that more people are able to fly and connectivity across India is enhanced. Focus will be on developing 100 aerodromes from exiting unserved strips and allocating more resources to Operations and Maintenance (O&M) support.”

How will the project benefit Jodhpur?

The new terminal is expected to strengthen tourism, trade and employment opportunities in the region by enhancing airport capacity and passenger experience.

AAI stated that the project will facilitate a fresh impetus to regional development, local businesses, better air connectivity and the economy. It will also offer passengers a safer and more seamless and world-class travel experience.

After concluding his programmes in Jodhpur, the Prime Minister will travel to Balotra to inaugurate the country’s first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex before proceeding to Gujarat for other scheduled engagements.