Akasa Air has announced its foray into Rajasthan with the launch of daily non-stop flights to Udaipur from Mumbai and Bengaluru.The new services will commence on October 15, 2026, with bookings now open through the airline’s official website, mobile app, authorised travel agents, and online travel agencies.

The addition makes Udaipur the latest addition in Akasa Air’s expanding domestic network. The place is famous for its palaces, lakes, luxury hospitality sector and destination weddings. The city has witnessed growing demand from travellers in major metropolitan markets, prompting the airline to launch direct connectivity from Bengaluru and Mumbai.

New routes to boost Rajasthan connectivity

With the launch, passengers travelling from Mumbai and Bengaluru will have an option direct daily access to Udaipur without requiring a stopover. The airline also mentioned that the move is aimed at enhancing connectivity to one of India’s most prominent tourism and hospitality destinations while catering to rising demand for leisure and experiential travel.

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Akasa Air Udaipur flight schedule

The airline will offer four daily non-stop flights connecting Udaipur with Mumbai and Bengaluru from October 15.

Flight No. Route Departure Arrival Frequency

QP 1527 Bengaluru → Udaipur 8:40 am 10:55 am Daily

QP 1528 Udaipur → Bengaluru 11:35 am 1:55 pm Daily

QP 1155 Mumbai → Udaipur 11:25 am 1:00 pm Daily

QP 1156 Udaipur → Mumbai 1:40 pm 3:10 pm Daily

Announcing the launch, Anand Srinivasan, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, stated, “We are delighted to launch services to Udaipur, a city that represents India’s rich cultural heritage and continues to see strong demand across leisure and hospitality. With direct connectivity from Mumbai and Bengaluru, customers will have more convenient access to one of the country’s most iconic destinations.”

He further added that Akasa Air remains focused on building a network that is relevant, customer-centric, and aligned with evolving travel demand.

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Akasa’s recent growth report for FY2025-26

The Udaipur announcement comes just two days after Akasa Air reported strong financial and operational performance for FY2025-26. It also indicates that the airline is continuing to expand its network along with improving business performance.

As per the official release, operating revenue surged 37% year-on year, backed by 30% growth in capacity, whereas stage-adjusted Revenue per Available Seat Kilometre (RASK) boost by 10%. During the financial year, Akasa inducted 10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, taking its fleet to 37 aircraft. The airline has expanded its network to 26 domestic and six international destinations. The airline also said it maintained an average passenger load factor of around 88% during FY2025-26.

The launch of the Udaipur service adds another destination to Akasa Air’s growing domestic network as the carrier expands its presence in key leisure and tourism markets across India.