IndiGo will start flying directly between Bhavnagar (BHU) in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai twice a day on March 29, 2026. This is part of the airline’s plan to improve regional travel in western India. The airline said that the route will have 14 flights a week and will use ATR planes. Bookings are currently open through the airline’s official website and authorised travel partners.



The airline said that the new service is meant to make it easier to get from an industrial center in the Saurashtra area to India’s financial capital region. It will also connect Bhavnagar to IndiGo’s larger domestic and international network.

Details about the new flight’s start and timetable

IndiGo said that Bhavnagar will be its 97th domestic station and 142nd station overall. This will expand the airline’s presence in Gujarat and neighbouring regions. The airline will fly between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai twice a day in each direction, but only if the government gives its approval.

The airline will employ its ATR aircraft for the route, making it a good choice for short trips and everyday travel needs.

Times of flights

According to the schedule IndiGo sent, the services will be offered every day.



1. Flight 6E 7022 from Bhavnagar to Navi Mumbai leaves at 8:35 and gets to its destination at 9:35 every day.



2. The Bhavnagar-Navi Mumbai flight 6E 7082 leaves at 20:50 and arrives at 21:55 every day.



3. Every day, Flight 6E 7021 leaves Navi Mumbai at 7:00 a.m. and arrives in Bhavnagar at 8:15 a.m.



4. The Navi Mumbai-Bhavnagar flight 6E 7081 leaves at 19:25 and arrives at 20:30 every day.

IndiGo stated that people can buy tickets on its official website, mobile app, and through travel agents that have been approved.

Why is Bhavnagar important for connecting people?

IndiGo’s news statement said that Bhavnagar is a key commerce and industry hub in Gujarat’s Saurashtra area. The company mentioned activities in manufacturing, ship breaking, salt manufacture, and diamonds, among other sectors. The airline claimed that better air connections might promote trade and investment, make it easier for people and commodities to travel quickly, and make it easier to get to the Mumbai area and other places.

Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo’s Head of Global Sales, said that the move also strengthens the airline’s footprint in Gujarat. He said, “IndiGo now flies to and from five airports in Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, and now Bhavnagar.” Malhotra said that the new route would link Bhavnagar to IndiGo’s larger network and “boost trade and economic growth across the region,” which is in keeping with the airline’s mission of making air travel easier for everyone.







