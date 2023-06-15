All Nippon Airways (ANA), a Japanese airline, unveiled a Pokémon-themed plane in New Delhi on Tuesday. The plane, called the “Pikachu Jet NH,” is a collaboration between ANA and The Pokémon Company. It features a Pikachu design on the outside and Pokémon-themed amenities inside. Passengers can enjoy a Pokémon Air Adventure on the plane.



ANA’s Pikachu Jet NH plane has a Pokémon livery with Rayquaza across the fuselage. Pikachu and other flying Pokémon, like Charizard, Latias, Latios, and Vivillon, soar toward a world of hope and endless possibilities. It’s a vibrant and captivating visual experience.

About the Livery

A Pokémon livery is a special paint scheme applied to an aircraft in the style of the Pokémon franchise. The first Pokémon livery was applied to an All Nippon Airways (ANA) Boeing 747-400 in 2010, and since then, several other airlines have followed suit.



Some of the airlines that have applied Pokémon liveries to their aircraft:

· All Nippon Airways (ANA)

· Scoot

· AirAsia

· Virgin Australia

· Hawaiian Airlines

· Singapore Airlines

These liveries typically feature popular Pokémon characters, such as Pikachu, Charizard, and Eevee. They can be found on a variety of aircraft, including Boeing 747s, Boeing 777s, and Airbus A380s.

“Rayquaza” comes from a combination of the words “ray” and “quasar”. A ray is a beam of light, and a quasar is a type of astronomical object that is extremely bright and far away. Rayquaza’s design is based on a Japanese dragon, and it has a long, serpentine body with green scales. It has red-tipped fins on its back and head, and it has two arms with three white claws. Rayquaza is a powerful Dragon/Flying-type Pokémon, and it is one of the most popular Pokémon in the franchise.

Passengers on the Pikachu Jet NH will have a fun and unique flight experience. The plane is decorated with Pikachu, and passengers will receive gifts like Pikachu tags, stickers, and boarding passes. ANA wants to make flying fun and exciting with this special flight.

Pikachu is a yellow, electric mouse Pokémon with black tips in its ears, red electrical pouches on its cheeks, and a tail in the form of a lightning bolt.

ANA and The Pokémon Company headquartered in Roppongi Hills Mori Tower in Roppongi, Minato, Tokyo, Japan, are excited to partner and bring the Pikachu Jet NH to India. Passengers can expect a unique and high-quality flight experience, complete with limited-edition Pokémon merchandise.

To complement the Pokémon-themed experience, ANA has created special boarding music that will transport passengers into the world of Pokémon. As passengers board the plane, they will be greeted by upbeat melodies and familiar Pokémon sounds. The music will help passengers to relax and enjoy their flight, and it will also remind them of the fun and excitement of the Pokémon franchise.

ANA’s new Pikachu Jet shows their commitment to providing memorable travel experiences. By collaborating with The Pokémon Company, ANA is able to bring the popular characters from the Pokémon universe to life and create a truly unique travel experience for passengers.

Passengers and Pokémon fans can now enjoy a unique travel experience that combines the fun of flying with the magic of Pokémon. The Pikachu Jet NH is a special aircraft that is decorated with Pokémon characters, and it offers passengers a variety of Pokémon-themed amenities. This is a truly immersive and whimsical experience that is sure to please fans of all ages.

The Pikachu Jet NH (Boeing 787-9) will be flying from June 4th to October 28th, 2023. The routes will vary, but they will include destinations around the world. The exact routes may change due to operational reasons.

Haneda – Delhi (NH837/NH838)

● Haneda – Bangkok (NH847/NH850/NH849/NH848)

● Haneda – Singapore (NH841/NH844/NH843/NH842)

● Haneda – Jakarta (NH855/NH856)

• Haneda – Manila (NH869/NH870)

● Haneda – Ho Chi Minh City (NH891/NH892)

● Haneda – Sydney (NH879/NH880/NH889/NH890)

● Haneda – Vancouver (NH116/NH115)

● Haneda – Honolulu (NH186/NH185)

ANA is expanding its network with daily flights from Delhi to Tokyo (Haneda). The airline looks forward to providing the best of Japanese hospitality in the air and exploring different parts of Japan with its passengers. Passengers can pre-order a wide variety of special meals 24 hours prior to departure to ensure a delightful, kind-hearted, and comfortable flight.