Paris Air Show: HAL showcases indigenized platforms and future projects; attracts international attention

Several countries including Vietnam and Madagascar expressed interest in various platforms made by state owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at the Paris Air show.

Company officials confirmed to Financial Express Online that defence delegations from Madagascar and Vietnam held discussions in the indigenous platforms including the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) `Tejas’, Light Combat Helicopter `Prachand’ and HTT 40. “Almost 20 prospective countries’ delegations were specifically invited to explore potential exports from the state owned HAL,” they added.

In a stunning display of India’s technological prowess, the HAL Chalet with the theme of “Indigenized Platforms and Future Projects of HAL” drew a lot of attention as the models of various platforms were displayed. Also on display were fixed-wing platforms such as the Trainer HTT40 and Maritime Do228 along with the LCA Tejas Fighter.

The HAL Chalet became a testament to India’s capabilities, proudly exhibiting its range of rotor wing platforms, including the ALH Dhruv, ALH MR, LCH Prachand, ALH WSI, and LUH. These homegrown creations were crafted in India but designed to make a significant impact worldwide.

While the defense delegations engaged in discussions, meetings with business partners were also strategically scheduled to explore future projects. These interactions served as catalysts for innovative collaborations and presented HAL with promising business opportunities.

The HAL Chalet, not only celebrated India’s commitment to indigenization but also ignited international interest in HAL’s future projects. The event marked a significant milestone in India’s quest to position itself as a major player in the global defence industry.

With its headline-grabbing showcase, the HAL Chalet captured the attention of the world, shining a spotlight on India’s homegrown military platforms and its ambitions for the future. This event exemplified India’s determination to forge international partnerships and attract foreign armed forces to explore the technologically advanced solutions offered by HAL.

Who was present at the Chalet?

According to HAL, it was inaugurated by Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France and Monaco in the presence of Secretary Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal, Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, DD R&D & Chairman DRDO, Ananthakrishnan CB, CMD, HAL and other senior officials.