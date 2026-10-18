Pakistan extended its airspace ban on Indian planes by another month on Saturday. The ban was initially imposed in April 2025, and the date has been repeatedly revised due to persistently strained relations between the South Asian neighbours.

The situation especially worsened following last year’s Pahalgam terror attacks and India’s subsequent punitive Operation Sindoor. This forced airlines from both countries to take longer routes for some international destinations.

As a result, aircraft owned, operated or leased by Indian carriers now face a Pakistani airspace ban until November 24, according to Pakistan Airports Authority’s (PAA) official post on X. The social media post surfaced after PAA issued a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) over the weekend, Geo News and Dawn reported.

The previous extension was set to expire on October 24, 2026. More than a dozen NOTAMs have been issued in connection with the airspace restriction.

Extension of airspace ban

The extension announcement, which came into effect on Saturday evening, stated, “Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights.” It will remain in effect until 4:59 am (local time) on November 24, 2026.

Since Pakistan’s airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs) — Karachi (OPKR) and Lahore (OPLR) — according to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document from 2022, this week’s NOTAM applies to both FIRs.

Impact on Indian airlines

A Reuters analysis published in May 2025 eventually affirmed that renewed tensions betwen India and Pakistan had severely impacted the commercial aviation industry, triggering flight re-routing and cancellations.

The report published last year shed light on India’s heavy reliance on the Pakistani airspace, as routes crossing the country account for 20% of Indian flights with foreign destinations and 30% of their flights going west. On the contrary, 99% of Pakistani airlines’ flights don’t need to fly through Indian airspace.

It further revealed the disproportionate impact on Indian airlines’ flights was also affecting flight time, in turn, demanding higher fuel costs. According to a then-Reuters analysis of 75 daily flights between northern Indian cities (Delhi, Amritsar and Lucknow) and destinations needing them to cross Pakistan showed their flight time increased by 47 minutes on average after the Pakistan airspace closure.

India-Pakistan airspace ban explained

Both sides imposed airspace restrictions on each other’s planes after the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir left 26 people dead in April 2025. India has since accused Pakistan of being responsible for the attack, with Islamabad denying the claims.

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Shortly after the tragic incident, India launched Operation Sindoor. New Delhi firmly declared that its careful actions were limited to terror infrastructure and specific military facilities aiding terrorism.

Reciprocal responses also included India shutting its airspace to Pakistani airlines on April 30, 2025, in response to Pakistan’s April 23 decision.

In the meantime, India has continued to reiterate its stance against cross-border terrorism.

While addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, USA, in September, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said the country will exercise its right to defend itself against terrorism. His remarks notably took centre stage at the UNGA on the heels of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech, in which he criticised India for launching Operation Sindoor.

Responding to the statement, Jaishankar emphasised that there could be “no dilution” of the world’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

“Yesterday, a serial practitioner of terrorism misrepresented facts before this Assembly,” the Indian EAM said at the UNGA. “Arguments were invoked to normalise terrorism and claim immunity from its consequences.”

He continued, “Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised,” adding that governments engaging in state-sponsored terrorism with a “cross-border purpose” must be held accountable.