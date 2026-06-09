Air India has opened bookings for its Easy Connect flights, allowing international travellers from Varanasi to complete baggage check-in and immigration formalities at their origin airport before connecting through Delhi to overseas destinations.

The first Easy Connect service will begin operations from Varanasi on June 25 under the Centre’s hub-and-spoke model. The initiative is designed to make international travel from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities smoother by reducing airport procedures during transit.

Passengers travelling on these flights will be able to check baggage through to their final international destination without collecting and re-checking it at Delhi. Immigration clearance will also be completed at the originating airport, helping travellers avoid additional processing at the hub.

Varanasi flight to connect with 17 international destinations

Under the model, cities such as Varanasi serve as feeder points to major hubs like Delhi, where passengers can access Air India’s international network through coordinated flight schedules.

Air India said the designated Easy Connect service from Varanasi to Delhi will operate daily as AI1111. The flight has been timed to provide onward connections within four hours to 17 international destinations.

These include London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Milan, Rome, Zurich, Manila, Singapore, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Riyadh and Dubai, among others.

The airline said passengers using Easy Connect services will transit through Delhi as international travellers, helping reduce connection time and making transfers more efficient.

Air India plans phased rollout across more cities

The airline said Easy Connect flights will be expanded to additional cities in phases over the coming months as the hub-and-spoke network grows.

Future services operating under the model will carry flight numbers in the AI11XX series, creating a separate identity for the network.

“The successful implementation of the hub-and-spoke model requires close coordination across airlines, airports, and multiple government agencies, and we are grateful for the strong collaboration that has enabled this rollout. Air India is committed to continuing to work closely with all stakeholders across the industry and the Government of India as we expand this model to more cities and phases. Together, we are building a more efficient, integrated, and globally competitive aviation ecosystem for India,” said P Balaji, Group Head – Governance, Risk, Compliance & Corporate Affairs, Air India.

According to the airline, the phased rollout is aimed at creating seamless international connectivity from non-metro cities while strengthening access to Air India’s global route network through major hub airports.