Vistara, a full-service carrier that is in the process of merging with Air India, is planning to expand its operations by adding 10 aircraft and hiring over 1,000 employees in the current financial year. Vistara’s CEO, Vinod Kannan, revealed that the collapse of Go First has provided a pool of talent, particularly pilots and cabin crew members, from which Vistara has recruited extensively.

Kannan stated that the recruitment process involved careful consideration to ensure that the right individuals were chosen. Additionally, Vistara continues to attract fresh talent from the job market for cabin crew positions. The airline has already recruited approximately 50 pilots from Go First to strengthen its workforce.

Vistara keeps US plans on hold

Regarding expansion plans, Kannan mentioned that Vistara has decided to shelve its earlier plan to fly to the United States. The main reason for this decision is the need for a significant number of aircraft to operate a daily service to the US. Kannan explained that a single daily operation would require at least three aircraft, and since Vistara is awaiting the arrival of additional aircraft, the integration process for the merger with Air India would be underway by the time the US flights could begin.

When discussing airfares, Kannan emphasised that they are determined by the principles of supply and demand. He highlighted two reasons for the surge in airfares. Firstly, the capacity on certain routes decreased due to Go First’s discontinuation, and secondly, there was a peak in demand for popular destinations in May. Kannan emphasised that the solution to high airfares lies in increasing capacity.

In response to the rising airfares, the civil aviation ministry urged airlines to establish a mechanism to ensure reasonable pricing of air tickets on specific routes.

Vistara, currently operating with a fleet of 61 aircraft and a staff of over 5,200, remains focused on expanding its operations within the domestic market and optimising its resources to meet the growing demand for air travel in India.