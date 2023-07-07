The government of Uttar Pradesh has recently issued a notification stating that a ‘social impact assessment’ (SIA) will be conducted for the acquisition of an additional 2,053 hectares of land for the third phase expansion of the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar. The SIA will be carried out by Gautam Buddh University and is expected to be completed by August 30, according to Arun Vir Singh, the CEO of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL).

The land to be acquired is located in 14 villages within Jewar tehsil of Gautam Buddh Nagar, totaling 1,888 hectares. The notification confirms that the acquisition is in accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Uttar Pradesh) Rules, 2016.

Development of the airport so far

The third phase expansion will involve the development of three additional runways, in addition to the three runways planned for the first and second phases. The airport is being developed in four phases by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPAL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG. The first phase of construction is currently underway and is expected to be completed for commercial operations by September 2024.

The expansion of the airport is anticipated to bring about various benefits, including the development of industrial infrastructure, increased employment opportunities, and a boost to manufacturing and exports. It is expected to facilitate air traffic and drive growth in tourism.

Upon completion in the mid-2040s, the Noida International Airport is projected to become the largest airport in India, covering an area of around 5,000 hectares. It will feature multiple runways, two terminal buildings, and an annual passenger capacity of 1.2 crore. The airport will also house cargo and MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) facilities.

Once operational, the Noida International Airport will serve as the third commercial airport in the National Capital Region, alongside Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and Ghaziabad’s Hindon air base.