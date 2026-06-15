With flight operations commencing at Noida International Airport in Jewar on June 15, seamless connectivity has emerged as a cornerstone of passenger experience. Designed as a world-class gateway, the airport aims to significantly ease air travel for millions of residents across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states, offering a modern alternative to the congested Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Strategically located, Jewar Airport provides well-integrated multi-modal transport links that ensure smooth access from the moment travellers step out of their homes.

Passengers can choose from a wide range of convenient options, including dedicated buses, airport shuttles, pre-paid taxis, and popular app-based ride services. These services have been carefully planned to minimise waiting times and reduce hassle, whether commuters are arriving from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, or other nearby cities.

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Inside the terminal, intuitive navigation, efficient internal transport systems, and streamlined processes further enhance the journey. From airport arrival to boarding or onward travel to final destinations, every aspect has been optimised for comfort and efficiency.

To explore the full range of transport services, parking facilities, and connectivity options available, check all airport services here:

Strong bus network connecting North India to the Airport

To make travel easier for passengers without private vehicles, buses will run from many places across North India to the airport. In total, more than 30 cities and towns will be connected through these services.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will connect the airport with around 15 cities and towns such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, Meerut, Aligarh, and Moradabad.

For Delhi travellers, DTC electric buses will directly connect the airport with important places like Kashmere Gate ISBT, Anand Vihar ISBT, and New Delhi Railway Station.

Haryana Roadways will run buses from cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Panipat, Ambala, Hisar, and Palwal.

Uttarakhand Transport Corporation will connect the airport to Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Haldwani.

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Easy Last-Mile connectivity with Uber and Rapido

To further improve connectivity, ride-hailing services like Uber and Rapido will be available at the airport. Passengers can simply book rides and reach their final destination easily from the airport.

Dedicated pickup areas, clear parking zones, and proper signage have been provided so that passengers can quickly find their ride without any confusion.

Shuttle Services inside and around the Airport

The airport will also have shuttle buses for easy movement inside the terminal area. This will help passengers, especially elderly travellers and those with luggage, move comfortably within the airport.

There will also be city shuttle buses connecting the airport to important nearby locations like Pari Chowk, Botanical Garden, and Greater Noida West.

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Taxi and Car Rental services available all day

Passengers will also find taxi services available at the airport at all times. These include electric taxis with trained drivers, GPS tracking, and easy payment options.

App-based cabs like Ola, Uber, Rapido, and MakeMyTrip will also operate from fixed pickup points, making it easy to get a ride. For more comfort and flexibility, car rental services with driver options will also be available for city travel or outstation trips at the airport.



