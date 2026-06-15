Noida International Airport (NIA) on Monday commenced commercial flight operations, marking a major milestone for aviation infrastructure in northern India and giving the National Capital Region (NCR) a third major passenger airport alongside Delhi and Ghaziabad.

An IndiGo flight from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport became the first commercial aircraft to land at the airport. Flight 6E-2278 touched down in the morning and received a traditional water cannon salute, formally inaugurating passenger services at the long-awaited facility in Jewar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the airport on March 28. Located in Jewar, the facility has been developed to ease passenger traffic at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while emerging as a major aviation and cargo hub for northern India.

The airport, developed by an arm of Zurich Airport International AG, became operational after nearly two years of delays. Its launch comes at a challenging time for the aviation sector, which is facing disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia crisis, rising aviation turbine fuel prices, and network rationalisation by airlines.

Despite these headwinds, airport management expressed confidence in the long-term growth prospects of India’s aviation market.

According to the operator, NIA will handle 12 daily domestic flights during June, with the number expected to rise to more than 40 in July. IndiGo has started operations with eight daily flights, while Akasa Air is scheduled to begin services on June 16. Air India Group, currently grappling with operational pressures arising from the West Asia situation and other factors, is not operating from the airport for now.

The airport operator expects international services to commence by the end of the year, initially focusing on short-haul destinations in West Asia and Southeast Asia.

Industry observers expect airlines to initially use the airport to add capacity on busy NCR routes connecting major metropolitan cities, especially during peak hours when Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport faces congestion. The facility is also expected to support regional connectivity through ultra-short-haul flights and help strengthen links between NCR and tier-II and tier-III cities.

In a symbolic gesture, around 170 farmers from the Jewar region, including 20 women, who voluntarily gave up their ancestral land for the airport project, were among the passengers on the inaugural flight to Lucknow.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the airport’s development should spur wider economic growth in the region.

“We want to see Noida International Airport grow not only as a transit hub or a transportation hub, but as an aerotropolis. We want multiple industries to come up around this area and create a strong economic base that caters not only to the country but also internationally,” Naidu said.

The first phase of the airport, developed at an estimated cost of ₹11,200 crore, comprises a single runway and passenger terminal. Spread across 137,985 square metres, the airport has an initial passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers annually, which can eventually be scaled up to 70 million.

The airport management estimates that it will handle five million passengers during its first full year of operations and has maintained its projections despite rising fuel prices that have prompted airlines to cancel flights elsewhere.

The facility also includes a cargo hub with an initial annual handling capacity of more than 250,000 metric tonnes, expandable to around 1.8 million metric tonnes. It has been conceived as a multi-modal transport hub with planned connectivity through road, rail, metro and regional transport systems.

Last month, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority permitted the airport to levy a user development fee of ₹490 on departing domestic passengers.

Security arrangements at the airport include a multi-layered surveillance network, AI-enabled monitoring systems and the deployment of nearly 1,030 personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The Uttar Pradesh Police has also established a dedicated police station on the airport premises.