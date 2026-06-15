Commercial flight operations begins from Noida International Airport on July 15 (Today), marking the operational launch of a project expected to become one of the world’s largest aviation hubs and a major gateway for northern India.

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The airport’s first departure carried a symbolic message. A special flight to Lucknow is scheduled to take off with 172 farmers, including 20 women, whose land was acquired for the airport project. Accompanied by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, the farmers are expected to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and express their gratitude.

IndiGo will operate the airport’s first commercial arrival service. The flight is scheduled to depart Lucknow at 7:05 am and arrive at Noida International Airport at 8:05 am. However, the first flight from Jewar Airport will take off at 8 am. The airline plans to gradually connect the airport with more than 16 destinations, including Hyderabad, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Srinagar and Pantnagar.

Indigo’s full schedule

RouteFlight No.StartsFrequency
Lucknow–Noida6E 2278June 15Inaugural
Noida–Bengaluru6E 2278June 15Inaugural
Hyderabad–Noida6E 2490June 15Daily
Noida–Amritsar6E 2490June 15Daily
Amritsar–Noida6E 2491June 15Daily
Noida–Hyderabad6E 2491June 15Daily
Bengaluru–Noida6E 2455June 16Daily
Noida–Jammu6E 2455June 16Daily
Jammu–Noida6E 2456June 16Daily
Noida–Bengaluru6E 2456June 16Daily
Navi Mumbai–Noida6E 2729July 1Daily
Noida–Srinagar6E 2729July 1Daily
Srinagar–Noida6E 2726July 1Daily
Noida–Navi Mumbai6E 2726July 1Daily
Noida–Jodhpur6E 7675July 1Daily
Noida–Dharamshala6E 7671July 1Daily
Noida–Bhopal6E 7653July 1Daily
Noida–Dehradun6E 7644July 1Daily
Noida–Bareilly6E 7626July 1Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun
Noida–Kishangarh6E 7626July 1Tue/Thu/Sat
Noida–LucknowMultipleJuly 1Daily
Noida–JaipurMultipleJuly 1Daily
Noida–PantnagarMultipleJuly 1Daily
Noida–ChandigarhMultipleJuly 1Daily

Akasa Air joins expansion from June 16

The airport’s route network will expand further from Monday.

Akasa Air will start daily direct flights linking Noida International Airport with Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai from June 16. The airline’s entry is expected to strengthen connectivity between the National Capital Region and two major business centres.

Akasa Air’s full schedule

RouteFlight No.DepartureArrivalStarts
Bengaluru–NoidaQP 157516:2519:15June 16
Noida–BengaluruQP 157619:5523:00June 16
Navi Mumbai–NoidaQP 201707:2509:35June 16
Noida–Navi MumbaiQP 201810:1512:30June 16

The airport’s first phase has been completed with an annual passenger handling capacity of 12 million. The facility includes a runway, an integrated terminal building and an air traffic control tower.

Five-runway vision targets global scale

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted the airport its aerodrome licence on March 6, 2026, clearing the way for commercial operations.

Built across nearly 1,334 hectares, the project is being developed in four phases. Passenger capacity is projected to rise to 30 million annually by 2031, 50 million by 2036 and 70 million by 2040.

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Officials said the final master plan includes five runways and a capacity of 225 million passengers annually, placing the airport among the world’s largest.

The airport is expected to serve travellers from western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project earlier this year. The Uttar Pradesh government estimates the airport will generate around one lakh direct and indirect jobs while attracting investment across logistics, warehousing, hospitality and industrial sectors.