Noida International Airport begins commercial flight operations with IndiGo, Akasa to begin June 16 – Full Schedule
Commercial operations have commenced at Noida International Airport in Jewar, with IndiGo operating the first commercial services and Akasa Air set to join from June 16. The airport is expected to emerge as a major aviation hub, with plans to handle up to 225 million passengers annually after full expansion.
Commercial flight operations begins from Noida International Airport on July 15 (Today), marking the operational launch of a project expected to become one of the world’s largest aviation hubs and a major gateway for northern India.
The airport’s first departure carried a symbolic message. A special flight to Lucknow is scheduled to take off with 172 farmers, including 20 women, whose land was acquired for the airport project. Accompanied by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, the farmers are expected to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and express their gratitude.
IndiGo will operate the airport’s first commercial arrival service. The flight is scheduled to depart Lucknow at 7:05 am and arrive at Noida International Airport at 8:05 am. However, the first flight from Jewar Airport will take off at 8 am. The airline plans to gradually connect the airport with more than 16 destinations, including Hyderabad, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Srinagar and Pantnagar.
Indigo’s full schedule
Route
Flight No.
Starts
Frequency
Lucknow–Noida
6E 2278
June 15
Inaugural
Noida–Bengaluru
6E 2278
June 15
Inaugural
Hyderabad–Noida
6E 2490
June 15
Daily
Noida–Amritsar
6E 2490
June 15
Daily
Amritsar–Noida
6E 2491
June 15
Daily
Noida–Hyderabad
6E 2491
June 15
Daily
Bengaluru–Noida
6E 2455
June 16
Daily
Noida–Jammu
6E 2455
June 16
Daily
Jammu–Noida
6E 2456
June 16
Daily
Noida–Bengaluru
6E 2456
June 16
Daily
Navi Mumbai–Noida
6E 2729
July 1
Daily
Noida–Srinagar
6E 2729
July 1
Daily
Srinagar–Noida
6E 2726
July 1
Daily
Noida–Navi Mumbai
6E 2726
July 1
Daily
Noida–Jodhpur
6E 7675
July 1
Daily
Noida–Dharamshala
6E 7671
July 1
Daily
Noida–Bhopal
6E 7653
July 1
Daily
Noida–Dehradun
6E 7644
July 1
Daily
Noida–Bareilly
6E 7626
July 1
Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun
Noida–Kishangarh
6E 7626
July 1
Tue/Thu/Sat
Noida–Lucknow
Multiple
July 1
Daily
Noida–Jaipur
Multiple
July 1
Daily
Noida–Pantnagar
Multiple
July 1
Daily
Noida–Chandigarh
Multiple
July 1
Daily
Akasa Air joins expansion from June 16
The airport’s route network will expand further from Monday.
Akasa Air will start daily direct flights linking Noida International Airport with Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai from June 16. The airline’s entry is expected to strengthen connectivity between the National Capital Region and two major business centres.
Akasa Air’s full schedule
Route
Flight No.
Departure
Arrival
Starts
Bengaluru–Noida
QP 1575
16:25
19:15
June 16
Noida–Bengaluru
QP 1576
19:55
23:00
June 16
Navi Mumbai–Noida
QP 2017
07:25
09:35
June 16
Noida–Navi Mumbai
QP 2018
10:15
12:30
June 16
The airport’s first phase has been completed with an annual passenger handling capacity of 12 million. The facility includes a runway, an integrated terminal building and an air traffic control tower.
Five-runway vision targets global scale
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted the airport its aerodrome licence on March 6, 2026, clearing the way for commercial operations.
Built across nearly 1,334 hectares, the project is being developed in four phases. Passenger capacity is projected to rise to 30 million annually by 2031, 50 million by 2036 and 70 million by 2040.
Officials said the final master plan includes five runways and a capacity of 225 million passengers annually, placing the airport among the world’s largest.
The airport is expected to serve travellers from western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project earlier this year. The Uttar Pradesh government estimates the airport will generate around one lakh direct and indirect jobs while attracting investment across logistics, warehousing, hospitality and industrial sectors.