Commercial flight operations begins from Noida International Airport on July 15 (Today), marking the operational launch of a project expected to become one of the world’s largest aviation hubs and a major gateway for northern India.

The airport’s first departure carried a symbolic message. A special flight to Lucknow is scheduled to take off with 172 farmers, including 20 women, whose land was acquired for the airport project. Accompanied by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, the farmers are expected to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and express their gratitude.

IndiGo will operate the airport’s first commercial arrival service. The flight is scheduled to depart Lucknow at 7:05 am and arrive at Noida International Airport at 8:05 am. However, the first flight from Jewar Airport will take off at 8 am. The airline plans to gradually connect the airport with more than 16 destinations, including Hyderabad, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Srinagar and Pantnagar.

Indigo’s full schedule

Route Flight No. Starts Frequency Lucknow–Noida 6E 2278 June 15 Inaugural Noida–Bengaluru 6E 2278 June 15 Inaugural Hyderabad–Noida 6E 2490 June 15 Daily Noida–Amritsar 6E 2490 June 15 Daily Amritsar–Noida 6E 2491 June 15 Daily Noida–Hyderabad 6E 2491 June 15 Daily Bengaluru–Noida 6E 2455 June 16 Daily Noida–Jammu 6E 2455 June 16 Daily Jammu–Noida 6E 2456 June 16 Daily Noida–Bengaluru 6E 2456 June 16 Daily Navi Mumbai–Noida 6E 2729 July 1 Daily Noida–Srinagar 6E 2729 July 1 Daily Srinagar–Noida 6E 2726 July 1 Daily Noida–Navi Mumbai 6E 2726 July 1 Daily Noida–Jodhpur 6E 7675 July 1 Daily Noida–Dharamshala 6E 7671 July 1 Daily Noida–Bhopal 6E 7653 July 1 Daily Noida–Dehradun 6E 7644 July 1 Daily Noida–Bareilly 6E 7626 July 1 Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun Noida–Kishangarh 6E 7626 July 1 Tue/Thu/Sat Noida–Lucknow Multiple July 1 Daily Noida–Jaipur Multiple July 1 Daily Noida–Pantnagar Multiple July 1 Daily Noida–Chandigarh Multiple July 1 Daily

Akasa Air joins expansion from June 16

The airport’s route network will expand further from Monday.

Akasa Air will start daily direct flights linking Noida International Airport with Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai from June 16. The airline’s entry is expected to strengthen connectivity between the National Capital Region and two major business centres.

Akasa Air’s full schedule

Route Flight No. Departure Arrival Starts Bengaluru–Noida QP 1575 16:25 19:15 June 16 Noida–Bengaluru QP 1576 19:55 23:00 June 16 Navi Mumbai–Noida QP 2017 07:25 09:35 June 16 Noida–Navi Mumbai QP 2018 10:15 12:30 June 16

The airport’s first phase has been completed with an annual passenger handling capacity of 12 million. The facility includes a runway, an integrated terminal building and an air traffic control tower.

Five-runway vision targets global scale

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted the airport its aerodrome licence on March 6, 2026, clearing the way for commercial operations.

Built across nearly 1,334 hectares, the project is being developed in four phases. Passenger capacity is projected to rise to 30 million annually by 2031, 50 million by 2036 and 70 million by 2040.

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Officials said the final master plan includes five runways and a capacity of 225 million passengers annually, placing the airport among the world’s largest.

The airport is expected to serve travellers from western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project earlier this year. The Uttar Pradesh government estimates the airport will generate around one lakh direct and indirect jobs while attracting investment across logistics, warehousing, hospitality and industrial sectors.