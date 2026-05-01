Noida International Airport (NIA) announced today that commercial flight operations at the airport will commence from 15th June 2026, opening a new gateway for passengers, airlines, and cargo operators in the National Capital Region and North India.

This marks a seismic shift for the National Capital Region (NCR), providing a much-needed second gateway that promises to decongest Delhi’s IGI while acting as a new link connecting Western UP’s connectivity to the world.

The first flight honors have been provided to IndiGo. According to the announcement, the airline lineup for the debut phase is as follows. As per a report published by ANI, IndiGo is set to operate the inaugural flight and lead the first phase of scheduled passenger services.

Following the first flight from IndiGo, Akasa Air & Air India Express is slated to commence operations shortly after the initial launch.

The phase I of the airport was developed at an estimated cost of Rs 11,200 crore ($1.34 billion). It features a single runway and a terminal capable of handling 12 million passengers annually. For travelers in Noida, Greater Noida, and Agra, the airport removes the tiring 2–3 hour journey to Delhi, effectively bringing the runway to their doorstep.

While the full flight roster is still being finalised, people in the know told ANI that the initial focus will be on high-density domestic routes.

Primary Hubs: Initial discussions involve direct connectivity to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Daily Frequency: Air India Express is reportedly planning at least two daily services between Noida and Bengaluru.

While domestic flights lead the charge, carriers from West Asia and Southeast Asia have already expressed interest in slots for late 2026, as per a ANI report.

The ‘green Signal’: Security and Infrastructure

The announcement comes after the airport received a major regulatory clearance. Notably, NIA recently received the Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). This confirms that the airport’s security framework, from scanning systems to ground procedures, is fully flight-ready and meets stringent national standards.

As per reports published by ANI, the airport is designed to offer a “seamless passenger journey,”’combining high-tech terminal infrastructure with multimodal connectivity ensuring that the trek to Jewar is as efficient as the flight itself.