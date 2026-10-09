The Noida airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, has been named Narendra Modi International Airport.

The greenfield airport is being developed in four phases by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under a public-private partnership.

The airport is designed to improve connectivity for travellers from Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states. Passengers can access the airport through various transport options, including buses, shuttle services, taxis and app-based cabs. Taxi services are also available at the airport round the clock, making it easier for passengers to travel to and from the terminal.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates.