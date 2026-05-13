India’s airports tariff regulator, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), has finalised the user development fee (UDF) structure for the Noida International Airport (NIA), setting the charge for departing domestic passengers at Rs 490 per head for the 2026-27 period, as per PTI.

According to the PTI report, this is notably lower than the Rs 653 that airport operator Yamuna International Airport had proposed. For departing international passengers, the fee has been pegged at Rs 980, again trimmed from the Rs 1,200 the operator sought. Arriving domestic and international passengers will pay Rs 210 and Rs 420, respectively.

The Noida airport, also known as the Jewar airport, will have the IATA code – DXN. It is scheduled to begin commercial operations on June 15.

Noida International Airport: What You Will Pay AERA-approved UDF, landing and parking charges for NIA (DXN) — FY2027 to FY2031 Airport Code DXN Commercial Launch Jun 15, 2026 Dom. Dep. UDF FY27 Rs 490 Saved vs Proposed Rs 163 CHART TABLE YEAR-ON-YEAR All Domestic International Landing & Parking User Development Fee — AERA Approved vs Operator Proposed (FY27) Departing Domestic AERA Approved FY27 Rs 490 APPROVED Departing Domestic Operator Proposed Rs 653 PROPOSED Arriving Domestic AERA Approved FY27 Rs 210 APPROVED Departing Intl AERA Approved FY27 Rs 980 APPROVED Departing Intl Operator Proposed Rs 1,200 PROPOSED Arriving Intl AERA Approved FY27 Rs 420 APPROVED Landing Charges — Variable Tariff Plan (per MT) Domestic Landing Jun 15 – Mar 31, 2027 Rs 725 FY27 Intl Landing Jun 15 – Mar 31, 2027 Rs 1,088 FY27 Passenger / Charge Type Category Proposed (Rs) Approved FY27 (Rs) Approved FY31 (Rs) Departing Domestic Domestic 653 490 693 Arriving Domestic Domestic — 210 297 Departing International International 1,200 980 1,461 Arriving International International — 420 626 Landing — Domestic (per MT) Landing — 725 1,081 Landing — International (per MT) Landing — 1,088 1,622 Parking — up to 2 hrs (beyond free window) Parking — 25 — Parking — beyond 4 hrs Parking — 50 — Domestic UDF (Rs) Year Departing Arriving FY27 490 210 FY28–30 Incremental — FY31 693 297 International UDF (Rs) Year Departing Arriving FY27 980 420 FY28–30 Incremental — FY31 1,461 626 Landing Charges — Variable Tariff Plan (Rs per MT) Year Domestic International FY27 725 1,088 FY28–30 Gradual escalation — FY31 1,081 1,622 Note: Intermediate UDF figures for FY28–FY30 not disclosed in AERA order as reported by PTI. Escalation is incremental within the first control period (2026–2031). Source: PTI | AERA tariff order for Noida International Airport (NIA/DXN) | Control period: 2026–2031 | Operator: Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

A Greenfield premium — But a justified one?

AERA has been at pains to contextualise these numbers. The regulator noted, as per PTI, that the UDF at NIA is “comparable to the national average at major airports and well within the range currently levied at non-major airports.”

Greenfield airports are structurally different animals from the mature, high-traffic brownfield counterparts most Indian flyers are accustomed to. AERA acknowledged as much, pointing out that new airports carry significant upfront investment to bring infrastructure to operational readiness, including meeting all statutory safety and security obligations, before a single ticket is sold.

The Yield per Passenger (YPP) metric, which the regulator uses to determine airport charges and ensure viable operations, tends to run higher at greenfield facilities precisely because the traffic volumes needed to spread fixed costs simply don’t exist yet, as per the PTI report.

Five years, gradual escalation

AERA has approved a tariff structure for the entire first control period running from 2026 to 2031, with fees stepping up incrementally each year.

By 2030-31, as reported by PTI, the UDF for departing domestic passengers will climb to Rs 693, while departing international passengers will pay Rs 1,461. On the arrivals side, domestic and international passengers will be charged Rs 297 and Rs 626, respectively, in that final year of the first control period.

Notably, these are the same rates that had been set in an ad-hoc tariff order issued in August 2025, the PTI report said.

A sweetener for Airlines

Perhaps the most strategically significant element of the announcement is what AERA has built in for carriers. To incentivise airlines to launch new routes, increase frequency, and expand their networks from what is effectively a blank-slate airport, the regulator has introduced a Variable Tariff Plan (VTP) covering landing and parking charges.

For the period from June 15, 2026, to March 31, 2027, landing charges will be Rs 725 per metric tonne for domestic flights and Rs 1,088 per metric tonne for international operations, per PTI. These will rise gradually to Rs 1,081 and Rs 1,622, respectively, by FY31.

Parking charges in the current financial year are set at Rs 25 for the first two hours beyond the free parking window, rising to Rs 50 beyond four hours, with marginal increases through the five-year period.

The commercial clock starts June 15. The pricing architecture, at least, is now in place.