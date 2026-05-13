India’s airports tariff regulator, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), has finalised the user development fee (UDF) structure for the Noida International Airport (NIA), setting the charge for departing domestic passengers at Rs 490 per head for the 2026-27 period, as per PTI.
According to the PTI report, this is notably lower than the Rs 653 that airport operator Yamuna International Airport had proposed. For departing international passengers, the fee has been pegged at Rs 980, again trimmed from the Rs 1,200 the operator sought. Arriving domestic and international passengers will pay Rs 210 and Rs 420, respectively.
The Noida airport, also known as the Jewar airport, will have the IATA code – DXN. It is scheduled to begin commercial operations on June 15.
Noida International Airport: What You Will Pay
AERA-approved UDF, landing and parking charges for NIA (DXN) — FY2027 to FY2031
Airport Code
DXN
Commercial Launch
Jun 15, 2026
Dom. Dep. UDF FY27
Rs 490
Saved vs Proposed
Rs 163
User Development Fee — AERA Approved vs Operator Proposed (FY27)
Departing DomesticAERA Approved FY27
Rs 490
APPROVED
Departing DomesticOperator Proposed
Rs 653
PROPOSED
Arriving DomesticAERA Approved FY27
Rs 210
APPROVED
Departing IntlAERA Approved FY27
Rs 980
APPROVED
Departing IntlOperator Proposed
Rs 1,200
PROPOSED
Arriving IntlAERA Approved FY27
Rs 420
APPROVED
Landing Charges — Variable Tariff Plan (per MT)
Domestic LandingJun 15 – Mar 31, 2027
Rs 725
FY27
Intl LandingJun 15 – Mar 31, 2027
Rs 1,088
FY27
Passenger / Charge Type
Category
Proposed (Rs)
Approved FY27 (Rs)
Approved FY31 (Rs)
Departing Domestic
Domestic
653
490
693
Arriving Domestic
Domestic
—
210
297
Departing International
International
1,200
980
1,461
Arriving International
International
—
420
626
Landing — Domestic (per MT)
Landing
—
725
1,081
Landing — International (per MT)
Landing
—
1,088
1,622
Parking — up to 2 hrs (beyond free window)
Parking
—
25
—
Parking — beyond 4 hrs
Parking
—
50
—
Swipe to view all columns. FY31 parking details not yet specified in AERA order.
Domestic UDF (Rs)
YearDepartingArriving
FY27490210
FY28–30Incremental—
FY31693297
International UDF (Rs)
YearDepartingArriving
FY27980420
FY28–30Incremental—
FY311,461626
Landing Charges — Variable Tariff Plan (Rs per MT)
YearDomesticInternational
FY277251,088
FY28–30Gradual escalation—
FY311,0811,622
Note: Intermediate UDF figures for FY28–FY30 not disclosed in AERA order as reported by PTI. Escalation is incremental within the first control period (2026–2031).
Source: PTI | AERA tariff order for Noida International Airport (NIA/DXN) | Control period: 2026–2031 | Operator: Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd
AERA has been at pains to contextualise these numbers. The regulator noted, as per PTI, that the UDF at NIA is “comparable to the national average at major airports and well within the range currently levied at non-major airports.”
Greenfield airports are structurally different animals from the mature, high-traffic brownfield counterparts most Indian flyers are accustomed to. AERA acknowledged as much, pointing out that new airports carry significant upfront investment to bring infrastructure to operational readiness, including meeting all statutory safety and security obligations, before a single ticket is sold.
The Yield per Passenger (YPP) metric, which the regulator uses to determine airport charges and ensure viable operations, tends to run higher at greenfield facilities precisely because the traffic volumes needed to spread fixed costs simply don’t exist yet, as per the PTI report.
AERA has approved a tariff structure for the entire first control period running from 2026 to 2031, with fees stepping up incrementally each year.
By 2030-31, as reported by PTI, the UDF for departing domestic passengers will climb to Rs 693, while departing international passengers will pay Rs 1,461. On the arrivals side, domestic and international passengers will be charged Rs 297 and Rs 626, respectively, in that final year of the first control period.
Notably, these are the same rates that had been set in an ad-hoc tariff order issued in August 2025, the PTI report said.
A sweetener for Airlines
Perhaps the most strategically significant element of the announcement is what AERA has built in for carriers. To incentivise airlines to launch new routes, increase frequency, and expand their networks from what is effectively a blank-slate airport, the regulator has introduced a Variable Tariff Plan (VTP) covering landing and parking charges.
For the period from June 15, 2026, to March 31, 2027, landing charges will be Rs 725 per metric tonne for domestic flights and Rs 1,088 per metric tonne for international operations, per PTI. These will rise gradually to Rs 1,081 and Rs 1,622, respectively, by FY31.
Parking charges in the current financial year are set at Rs 25 for the first two hours beyond the free parking window, rising to Rs 50 beyond four hours, with marginal increases through the five-year period.
The commercial clock starts June 15. The pricing architecture, at least, is now in place.