Christoph Schnellmann, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Noida International Airport six years ago, is yet to receive a mandatory security clearance required under India’s aviation security framework, CNBCTV18 reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on March 28 and commercial operations are expected to begin soon. Schnellmann, a Swiss national, has been central to the project since its early stages, overseeing everything from land acquisition to construction.

What do the rules say

The clearance delay appears rooted in norms set by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Under those norms, an airport CEO must also serve as the facility’s security coordinator, a role that involves handling classified security protocols and intelligence inputs, a government official told CNBCTV18. That position is effectively restricted to Indian nationals, the official added.

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“These are not routine administrative functions. The role involves access to highly sensitive information that cannot be shared with foreign nationals,” the report further quoted the official as saying.

The official noted the restriction is implied rather than explicitly stated. “There is no one-line rule that says a foreign national cannot be CEO. But the CEO must double up as the security coordinator, and that role requires Indian nationality and security clearance,” the official said.

What did airport management say?

Because the airport was non-operational until now, the rule was never enforced. That changes once flights begin. Schnellmann’s continued role as CEO after operationalisation would likely require either a regulatory exemption or a structural workaround — neither of which has been publicly outlined.

The airport’s management did not comment on the CEO’s security clearance in an official response to CNBCTV18 but said, “The airport’s Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP) is currently under review with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and we are working closely with the authorities to secure the necessary approval. Following this, we will coordinate with all stakeholders to finalise timelines for the commencement of commercial operations. Our efforts are focused on ensuring that all systems, processes, and personnel are fully aligned to deliver a safe, efficient, and seamless start of operations.”