Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has commenced ramping up its cargo handling capacity by increasing manpower, cohesiveness by removing possible operational bottlenecks. A section of airlines, customs brokers and freight agents had expressed concerns over the Navi Mumbai’s preparedness with increasing air cargo traffic amidst the conflicts surrounding Iran besides Ukraine-Russia war.

ALSO READ IATA backs pause on Mumbai airport capacity cut, seeks joint transition plan

Sources tell FE that, the airport has begun updating its workforce with experienced personnel, strengthening customer support and addressing system-related issues to improve cargo turnaround times for especially for freighter aircraft.

The measures follow concerns raised by customs brokers on October 1 over the airport’s preparedness to handle cargo volumes. Many Brokers had flagged a shortage of experienced manpower and equipment at the cargo terminal, raising concerns over delays and operational efficiency. The concerns were also highlighted by Europe-based Challenge Group, which suspended its Boeing 777 freighter operations to Navi Mumbai after operating only four flights. The cargo operator cited the current operational environment at the airport as a reason for the suspension, saying it was unable to provide reliable cargo services.

Acknowledging the concerns, sources tell FE that Suresh Nair, head of cargo at NMIA, informed customs brokers that corrective measures were being implemented to reduce delays and improve cargo handling.

Additionally, the airport will provide freight forwarders with updated information on flight clearances and clearer timelines for cargo delivery.

The move is aimed at addressing operational challenges that have emerged during the transition of cargo operations to the new airport and improving coordination between various stakeholders involved in the cargo handling process.

ALSO READ Why international flights want to keep their Mumbai airport slots

Also, as a goodwill measure, NMIA will waive additional demurrage charges levied after the free period for cargo until October 15, 2026 in a bid to provide some relief to customers affected by delays during the initial phase of operations.

To provide faster assistance to importers and exporters, Navi Mumbai International Airport has also established a 24/7 helpdesk for cargo related queries.

The latest steps are aimed at improving reliability, reducing delays and strengthening coordination between the airport, airlines, freight forwarders and customs brokers as cargo operations at NMIA scale up.