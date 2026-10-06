Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has launched an 80-room transit hotel and expanded its inflight catering infrastructure as it prepares for higher airline operations during the Winter 2026-27 schedule. Called the Swirl Transit Hotel, it offers four-hour and overnight stays, 24-hour dining, shower facilities and business amenities. The facility is aimed at passengers with layovers, early departures and late arrivals.

AAHL plans to extend the transit hospitality offering to Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, with a 21-room property planned within the airport-secured area of Terminal 2, under the Swirl brand.

NMIA has also strengthened its inflight catering capacity with a dedicated flight kitchen operated by TajSATS. Located within the airport precinct, the facility currently serves more than 40 departing flights daily and can produce up to 7,500 meals a day. Its capacity can be expanded to 15,000 meals daily as airline movements and passenger traffic increase.

“As NMIA expands its airline network, it is important that our supporting infrastructure grows with it,” said Subhash Murikenchery, Chief Airport Officer, NMIA.

“The TajSATS flight kitchen gives airlines the flexibility to meet rising demand and enhances the culinary experience for passengers,” he said.

The facility has production and refrigeration infrastructure designed to respond to changes in airline schedules and demand, while its location within the airport precinct enables meal delivery to departing aircraft.

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It caters to domestic and international airlines and provides local meal-uplift capabilities for international carriers operating to and from India. NMIA said around 40% of international carriers operating from India rely on back catering from their own flight kitchens, making local catering infrastructure an important requirement as international operations expand.

The facility can also provide special meals, allergen-sensitive menus and halal meals.