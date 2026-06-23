Do you often travel by air and feel that reaching or moving through the airport has become a daily struggle for you due to heavy crowds at Kolkata airport? If yes, there may soon be some relief for you.

The West Bengal government has announced plans to develop a new greenfield airport in Kalyani as part of its Budget 2026 proposals. The announcement was made by West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta.

The project is designed to ease pressure on the existing Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and improve overall air connectivity in the region. The plan involves developing the airport over around 1,000 acres of land.

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Rising passenger load at Kolkata airport

The proposal comes at a time when Kolkata airport is experiencing significant congestion due to rising passenger numbers. The airport, which spans around 2,460 acres, has been handling increasing daily traffic that is putting strain on its existing infrastructure.

On June 21, 2026, the airport recorded more than 55,000 passengers in a single day. This included over 23,000 domestic arrivals and more than 24,000 domestic departures, along with several international movements across multiple flights.

The new airport will help ease this growing burden by improving overall capacity and reducing congestion at Kolkata airport

New Civil Airports in Purulia and Malda

Along with the Kalyani airport project, the state government has proposed new civil airports in Purulia and Malda under the Centre’s UDAN scheme.

These airports are planned to improve regional air connectivity, make air travel more affordable for passengers, and support tourism as well as local economic growth in these regions.

Expansion of existing airfields

The government has further planned to allocate land for the expansion of airfields at Hasimara Airfield and Kalaikunda Airfield. These upgrades are expected to strengthen the state’s aviation infrastructure and improve operational capacity across multiple regions.