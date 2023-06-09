Navi Mumbai International Airport: Connectivity, terminals, runways, parking space – All you need to know

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has revealed that the Navi Mumbai International airport will open by 2024 and that it will be inaugurated by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shinde told reporters that the completion work on Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be done by December 2024 but the minister has ordered the officials to get it done earlier than that. The CM did an aerial inspection of the site in a helicopter, post which he made the announcement. Adani Group, which is involved in executing the project, also gave a presentation after Shinde’s inspection, The Indian Express reported.

Navi Mumbai International Airport: No. of runways, terminals and more about parking space

The CMO in a statement said that the airport stands on an area of 11.4 km and will have two runways, reported IE. The first phase will have four terminals that will accommodate 42 aircrafts. There will also be a parking space for about 5500 cars.

Navi Mumbai International Airport: How will Connectivity improve?

Shinde said that the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is going to be of extreme significance as it will help in reducing the burden on the Mumbai International Airport.

Connectivity between Mumbai, Pune and Goa will definitely improve and with rapid progress in its construction, people will be able to access the aerial route soon.

People who will be travelling to the airport will be able to take the 22 kilometers long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which is currently under construction. Shinde said around nine crore passengers will be transported every year from the NMIA, reported IE.

PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport

Maha CM said that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the airport was conducted under PM Modi. He said that the Prime Minister had also laid the foundation stone for Samruddhi Expressway and he dedicated it to the public. Similarly, since Modi laid the foundation stone of the airport, he will be inaugurating it once it’s ready for the public.