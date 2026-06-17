Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is preparing to begin international passenger and cargo operations from July 15, marking a major milestone in the development of India’s newest aviation hub.

Speaking on the sidelines of the BCBA Logistics Conclave 2026 in Mumbai, NMIA Chairman Captain BVJK Sharma said the airport is targeting the launch of international passenger services and cargo freighter operations next month, subject to final regulatory clearances.

“On 15th July we are starting with freighters and we expect the freighters to ramp up to almost 18 weekly flights,” Sharma said, adding that “hopefully on 15th July international passenger flights will also start.”

The initial international network is expected to focus on short-haul destinations, particularly across the Gulf region.

Final approvals under process

Sharma said customs authorities have already reviewed the airport’s readiness and the remaining approvals are nearing completion.

“The last one is being done today, which will then follow with Section 45 and the trials with both the codes for courier and the cargo. This will lead to probably a trade notice by the customs around 5th of July,” he said.

The airport operator is working closely with regulatory agencies to complete operational requirements before commercial international services begin.

The start of cargo freighter services is expected to strengthen air freight connectivity from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and support export-oriented industries.

Terminal 2 redesign to support future growth

Alongside the launch plans, NMIA is revising its long-term expansion strategy to accommodate higher traffic volumes than originally projected.

“No, the design work has just started because earlier we were planning a 30 million passenger terminal. Now we are planning a bigger terminal. We are redesigning it,” Sharma said.

The proposed Terminal 2 is now being planned with a capacity of 50 million passengers annually, substantially higher than earlier estimates.

According to Sharma, the terminal will eventually become the airport’s dedicated international gateway as passenger volumes increase.

“Going forward, when our next terminal is ready–which we are planning to be a 50 million passenger terminal–based on the final phase, when we become a 90 million passenger airport and 3.2 million tons of cargo, we want to integrate all international passengers into the next terminal, which will be Terminal 2,” he said.

He added that a significant share of future traffic is expected to come from international travellers.

The airport is also revising its master plan to support future passenger and cargo demand. Expansion will be carried out in phases, allowing infrastructure to be added in line with traffic growth.

“One core and shell will be built, and based on demand and supply we will open it up in phases,” he said.

Sharma said cargo operations would remain a key pillar of the airport’s growth strategy. NMIA is targeting an eventual cargo handling capacity of 3.2 million metric tonnes annually, positioning itself as a major logistics and aviation hub.

The airport is also planning stronger multimodal connectivity through Metro Line 8, high-speed rail links, road infrastructure and future water transport services to improve passenger access and support long-term expansion.