Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, announced that the Navi Mumbai airport is scheduled to become operational in the coming year. According to Fadnavis, planes are expected to start taking off from the airport in August 2024. He made this statement in response to a discussion on the condition of airports in the state, raised by Ashok Chavan and other members of the Congress party.

However, there have been setbacks in the construction of the airports in Nanded and Latur, as the assigned company has not made the necessary payments, resulting in work coming to a halt.

Also Read Go First receives two new engines, plans to restore one aircraft

Fadnavis assured that the Navi Mumbai airport project will move forward, and the pending issues with the Nanded and Latur airports will be addressed promptly with the involvement of the Advocate General’s opinion.

He further disclosed plans to establish a dedicated authority for efficient airport management, and a decision on this matter is expected to be reached within the next three months. The government is also investing in the construction of a new terminal building worth Rs 650 crore at the Shirdi airport.

These initiatives are aimed at enhancing air connectivity and infrastructure in Maharashtra, which in turn will contribute to the overall growth and development of the state.

The upcoming Navi Mumbai airport is designed to be a multi-modal facility, with the capability to accommodate a staggering 90 million passengers by the year 2032. It is strategically planned to provide seamless connectivity to a range of transportation systems, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the coastal road, and the metro network. This integrated approach ensures efficient access and smooth travel for travelers utilising different modes of transportation to and from the airport.

Let us take a look at some of the key details about the Navi Mumbai airport:

Location of the Navi Mumbai airport

The state-of-the-art airport, situated at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai and positioned at the heart of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), is being developed in four distinct phases. Notably, the completion of the first two phases is scheduled for December of the following year.

Unique design

The airport terminal’s design takes inspiration from the nation’s symbolic flower, the Lotus, resulting in a visually striking and aesthetically pleasing structure when viewed from above. Zaha Hadid Architects, a prominent British design and architecture firm, is responsible for the innovative design of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. This cutting-edge airport will boast three interconnected state-of-the-art terminal buildings, all featuring a unique Lotus-shaped aesthetic theme.

Also Read Subsidised flights with great potential! UDAN plays significant role in driving up air passenger traffic

Passengers will enjoy a host of modern facilities, including lounges, food courts, duty-free shops, travelators, and more, providing them with a comfortable and seamless travel experience. Notably, the airport will also include a dedicated low-cost carrier terminal, designed to handle up to 2 million passengers annually during its initial phase. This forward-looking project is set to redefine air travel in the region and beyond.

Structure and Runway

The Navi Mumbai International Airport boasts impressive dimensions, featuring an expansive apron area covering 720,000 square feet and a spacious terminal area spanning 180,000 square feet. Additionally, the airport provides ample parking space to accommodate ten code C aircraft.

The sprawling project encompasses an area of 1,160 acres and comes with a total estimated cost of Rs 16,700 crore. The new airport will be equipped with two runways positioned 1.55 kilometers apart from each other.