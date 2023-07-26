Air India on Tuesday announced the launch of its new in-flight magazine called ‘namaste.ai’. The magazine is now available on all the domestic and international Air India flights. It has replaced the bilingual magazine Shubh Yatra.

Namaste.ai

The first issue of the magazine features JRD Tata, who is hailed as the Father of Indian Aviation, on its cover page. The 88-page magazine marks his birth anniversary. He founded the Air India airlines 90 years ago. JRD Tata was born on July 29, 1904.

This is the first issue to be released since Tata Group took over Air India after 69 years. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson wrote in the magazine, “A new Air India is taking off and we are eager for your feedback as we make progress.”

He further wrote that the magazine’s name comes from the “Indian greeting”, adding India is known for its “warm hospitality” besides being known as the land of diverse geographies, people and cultures. “Through namaste.ai, we will attempt to give our guests a glimpse of all that and more. We want to enhance our guests’ experience of flying with us even more pleasurable,” he added.

The magazine features travel destinations, lifestyle content, culinary arts, culture and showbiz, along with updates from Air India and the firm’s initiatives.

Air India’s Upgrade+

In another update, Air India introduced ‘Upgrade+’ which will allow its passengers with eligible bookings to buy instant, confirmed upgrades to the front cabins at fixed prices. The service will allow passengers to opt for upgrades to cabins between 72 and 12 hours before their flights. The upgrades will be subjected to availability, the air lines said.