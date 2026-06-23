Adani Group-owned Mundra Airport on Tuesday commenced scheduled commercial operations with regional carrier Star Air launching services from the airport to multiple Indian cities.

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Speaking at the inauguration, Jeet Adani, Chairman Adani Airports, said the airport would gradually expand its flight network based on demand. “For Mundra, we will be gradually adding flights here. We need our own connectivity as partners and employees frequently visit the city. There will also be tourism travel, which will add to demand,” he said.

Adani described the launch of direct connectivity to Mumbai as a “major breakthrough” for Mundra and said improved links with metro cities would provide a significant boost to the region’s economic development.

“Right now there will be regional flights and then we will see how the demand grows. It is too early to talk about air traffic or expansion plans,” he said, adding that only Star Air is commencing operations from Mundra initially with services to destinations including Goa, Surat, Ahmedabad and Hindon.

He further noted that studies on potential air traffic demand had been conducted and that the airport’s airstrip is capable of handling Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft.

Star Air Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Simran Singh Tiwana said Mundra has become the airline’s 32nd destination in India.

“This area has been heavily supported by the Adani Group to facilitate port movement. We are proud to associate with Mundra and support regional air connectivity. This connectivity will give new wings to Mundra and nearby cities,” he said.

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Tiwana said the airline currently maintains an on-time performance of 92% and expects operational efficiency at Mundra to remain strong due to minimal congestion. “We will add more flights from Mundra over time and most of our flights from here will be on time as there are no major issues in securing landing and take-off permissions,” he added.