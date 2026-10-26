Adani Airports plans to increase the annual passenger-handling capacity of Terminal 1 at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) by around 33% to 20 million from the existing 15 million, as part of a phased redevelopment programme, reported ANI.

ALSO READ IndiGo, Air India Express to shift flights to Navi Mumbai from Dec

The work will be facilitated by shifting some flight operations of IndiGo and Air India to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The initial phase of the transition aims to move around 5 million passengers from CSMIA to NMIA. Of this, approximately 3.6 million passengers are planned to be transferred, accounting for about 70% of the traffic targeted for relocation in the first phase.

According to a media briefing note issued by Adani Airports, “The planned transfer of around 3.6 million passengers accounting for approximately 70% of the traffic targeted for relocation in the first phase ”will create the necessary headroom for the phased redevelopment of CSMIA’s Terminal 1.”

The redevelopment is expected to include safety improvements, modernised passenger facilities and upgrades to the terminal’s operational infrastructure. The airport operator said the project would help address capacity constraints while preparing the terminal for future passenger growth.

“The redevelopment of CSMIA’s Terminal 1 will create a safer, modernised and digitally enabled facility, increasing its annual passenger-handling capacity by approximately 33% from 15 million to 20 million,” the briefing note stated, reported ANI.

The additional capacity is expected to give airlines more room to expand operations and improve the passenger experience. The project is also intended to support Mumbai’s long-term connectivity and economic growth while retaining the airport’s established role in the city’s aviation network.

IndiGo, Air India to shift selected operations to Navi Mumbai

The planned transfer of flights to NMIA follows consultations between the airport operator and airlines over nearly 18 months. The phased transition is intended to allow redevelopment work at the existing terminal to proceed while maintaining operations across Mumbai’s two airports.

“IndiGo and Air India agreeing to shift a part of their operations to the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport reflects growing confidence among leading domestic carriers in its infrastructure and operational readiness,” the briefing note stated.

The relocation is also expected to improve the distribution of passenger traffic between CSMIA and NMIA, easing pressure on existing infrastructure and allowing planned upgrades to be carried out more efficiently.

Connectivity to NMIA is being strengthened through road infrastructure projects in the surrounding region. Three bridges, SBR-9, BR-4 and BR-5, built by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) across Panvel Creek and the Gadhi River, are expected to improve links between the airport, Atal Setu, Ulwe Coastal Road, Amra Marg and NH-4B.

The improved road links are intended to make access to the new airport easier for passengers travelling from different parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Two airports to expand Mumbai’s aviation capacity

The development of NMIA alongside CSMIA is expected to create a dual-airport system for Mumbai, increasing the region’s capacity to handle domestic and international traffic.

“The development of Navi Mumbai alongside CSMIA offers Mumbai the opportunity to evolve into a dual-airport gateway, with greater capacity, wider international connectivity and stronger potential to attract international transfer traffic,” the briefing note added.

The two airports could also improve connections between domestic and international flights, support the entry of more international carriers and help India attract a larger share of global transit passengers.

NMIA’s Terminal 1 is designed to handle 20 million passengers annually, with further expansion planned to increase the airport’s overall capacity to 90 million passengers a year. The airport is equipped with passenger-processing technology, Digi Yatra, automated baggage handling and integrated digital platforms intended to streamline passenger movement and airline operations.

The redevelopment of CSMIA’s Terminal 1 is aimed at upgrading ageing infrastructure and addressing safety concerns reportedly raised by experts. Shifting selected services to NMIA will create space for the work while allowing airlines to retain their historical slots at CSMIA, which the airport operator has said will be restored once the redevelopment is complete.

“It is worth mentioning that only 9% of CSMIA’s annual 55 million passenger traffic will be temporarily transitioned as part of redevelopment programme for Terminal 1. Around 91% of the traffic will continue to operate from Mumbai Airport,” the briefing note stated.

ALSO READ NMIA adds nine destinations to domestic network

The phased approach is intended to keep most passenger operations at CSMIA during redevelopment while using NMIA to accommodate part of the traffic. Together, the two airports are expected to provide additional capacity for Mumbai as air travel demand grows.