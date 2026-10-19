Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) is holding firm on its plan to restrict capacity equivalent to five million passengers from the summer 2027 schedule, despite objections from airlines over the need for the reduction and the proposed shift of international flights to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

In a recent communication to the Airline Operators Committee (AOC), the airport operator said airlines would have complete freedom to decide their network plans for the 2027 summer schedule and beyond. The capacity restriction is linked to the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1), which is expected to remain shut until 2030. MIAL had told airlines at a meeting on October 13 that capacity equivalent to around five million passengers would need to be restricted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from the summer 2027 schedule.

Airlines have questioned the need for such a reduction, stating that T1 is currently operating below its capacity. They have also opposed the proposal to shift one-third of international flights to NMIA from the summer schedule, raising concerns over the impact on their operations and network planning. The Airline Operators Committee has said that MIAL must follow Civil Aviation Ministry guidelines on slot allocation before finalising any capacity reduction.

MIAL, however, has left it to individual airlines to determine how they would adjust their operations during the redevelopment period. Carriers can shift some or all their operations to NMIA, temporarily suspend services at CSMIA until T1 reopens, or explore other alternatives. The airport operator said individual airlines would discuss their network plans with their respective planning teams and MIAL’s airport operations control centre.

The dispute also centres on the treatment of airlines’ existing take-off and landing slots. MIAL has reiterated that all historical slots at Mumbai airport would be maintained and restored once T1 is redeveloped and operational in 2030. It said consultations with airlines were intended to ensure that the proposed changes were not perceived as a unilateral decision and to provide a platform to discuss possible arrangements.

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“We want to provide a genuine, collaborative platform to discuss all possible scenarios mutually,” MIAL said, adding that it looked forward to a transparent and productive discussion to arrive at mutually acceptable solutions.

The airport operator and airlines are scheduled to meet again on October 28. The discussions will be crucial in determining how the capacity restriction is implemented and how airlines adjust their operations while T1 remains unavailable.