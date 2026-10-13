International passengers travelling from Mumbai may get more time before proposed changes to flight operations take effect. Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has deferred its plan to reduce international services at Mumbai Airport, including shifting some flights to Navi Mumbai International Airport by a few weeks, as per a PTI report, citing sources.

The decision follows objections from airlines. A revised implementation date has not been announced yet.

Why has the flight shift been postponed?

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which runs both airports, had asked airlines to shift or discontinue 33% of their international flights from Mumbai by October 25. However, airlines opposed the proposal, prompting the Ministry of Civil Aviation to conduct a stakeholder meeting on October 6. During the meeting, the ministry suggested postponing the implementation.

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After the discussions, MIAL informed airlines that the proposed changes would be delayed by a few weeks. Assurances were also given that the industry would work towards a solution backing the airport’s redevelopment programme.

What does this mean for international passengers?

The proposed October 25 deadline for reducing international operations at Mumbai airport has been put on hold. However, the postponement does not mean the relocation proposal has been withdrawn permanently.

Passengers who are planning their international trip should check their airline’s latest information regarding departure airports, schedules and terminals before travelling.

Why are international flights being considered for relocation?

The proposed changes are related to the redevelopment of Mumbai’s airport’s Terminal 1, which manages domestic flights.

Terminal 2 handles international operations. The proposal seeks to free up international departure slots at Terminal 2 to accommodate domestic services shifting from Terminal 1 during the redevelopment.

This arrangement would help redistribute airport operations while reconstruction work is done.

Airlines seek details on redevelopment plans

The Airline Operators Committee has asked for further clarification from MIAL related to the proposed transition. The Committee has sought a detailed Terminal 1 redevelopment plan, passenger-handling capacity assessments for both terminals and independent consultant reports, if available, on Terminal 1’s structural safety.

Airlines and AAHL were slated to discuss the transition plan on October 13.

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What has Adani Airport Holdings said on redevelopment?

In its official release dated October 3, AAHL announced that redevelopment of the northern section of Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 1 B would commence in January 2027. The company stated that approximately 5 million passengers annually, representing around 9% of Mumbai airport’s traffic, would be temporarily impacted. It expects the remaining 91% to be unaffected.

Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd mentioned, “The transition to Navi Mumbai Airport is temporary and does not represent a permanent shift of Mumbai Airport traffic.”

AAHL also stated that Terminal’s 1 annual passenger-handling capacity would climb 33% after redevelopment, from 15 million to 20 million. The company highlighted temporary relocation options for airlines and a 100% landing fee discount or new international flights at Navi Mumbai Airport.

These measures were announced before the latest postponement.