Passengers planning international travel from Mumbai after March 2027 could face changes to their departure airport as several foreign airlines have been denied slots at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The decision is related to the planned redevelopment of Terminal 1B, which has drawn objections from Gulf carriers and raised questions about the future of the impacted flights.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Mumbai Airport informed impacted Gulf Airlines on November 5 that their requested slots could not be managed for the Summer 2027 schedule, commencing in late March. The airport cited temporary capacity constraints rising from the redevelopment project.

Mumbai Airport: Which international destinations are impacted?

The decision concerns international services connecting Mumbai with 14 destinations. The destinations listed in the report include Dammam, Dhaka, Kuwait City, Fujairah, Bahrain, Riyadh, Jakarta, Jeddah, Muscat, Madinah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, as reported by The Indian Express.

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The airport’s slot coordinator informed airlines that their requested slots could not be served because of a temporary transition out of Terminal 2. The communication reportedly gave assurance to the carriers that their historic slots would be restored following the planned expansion of Terminal 2.

Meanwhile, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has allocated slots to 38 of the 50 international airlines for Summer 2027. The remaining 12 airlines operate approximately 16 daily departures, as per a report by PTI.

Will passengers have to use Navi Mumbai Airport?

The impacted international services could potentially be shifted to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). However, the final operating arrangements for individual airlines have not been confirmed.

Initially, the airport operator planned to impose the partial relocation from October 25, 2026, but subsequently deferred it to March 2027 after concerns were raised by the foreign carrier. The Indian airlines, including Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo, have announced plans to move international operations to Navi Mumbai in phases.

Passengers booking international flights for travel after March 2027 should check their departure airport and monitor airline notifications for scheduled changes.

Why are Gulf airlines opposing the decision?

As per The Indian Express, impacted Gulf carriers termed the decision as “unilateral”, alleging that airlines were not consulted before the slot allocations were finalised. The airlines have also raised questions on whether the process complies with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s 2013 guidelines and International Air Transport Association (IATA) slot guidelines.

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The Airline Operators’ Committee (AOC) has also called for the Civil Aviation Ministry’s intervention over the proposed capacity reduction and allocation process. PTI has also cited AOC sources alleging non-compliance with relevant guidelines.

Why is Mumbai Airport reducing capacity?

The restrictions come ahead of the planned redevelopment of Terminal 1B’s northern section. In its official press release dated October 3, Adani Airports announced that redevelopment work would commence in January 2027. The firm further said approximately five million passengers annually, representing around 9% of Mumbai Airport’s existing traffic, would be impacted temporarily.

The redevelopment is likely to raise Terminal 1’s annual passenger-handling capacity from 15 million to 20 million. Adani Airport has also proposed a 100% landing-fee discount for new international flights at Navi Mumbai Airport. Passenger vouchers to offset differences in user development fees are also planned.

For travellers, the immediate concern remains whether their booked flights will continue operating from Mumbai Airport or shift to Navi Mumbai.