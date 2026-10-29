Adani Airport Holdings-controlled Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) plans to begin demolishing Terminal 1 (T1) in April 2027, with the replacement terminal targeted for completion by December 2030. The redevelopment is expected to increase Mumbai airport’s annual passenger-handling capacity from around 55 million to 65 million.

MIAL shared the proposed timeline of the new terminal with the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) on October 28. The new T1 will handle 20 million passengers annually, up 33% from the existing capacity of 15 million, with expanded check-in, security screening, boarding and baggage-handling facilities.

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The new T1 will have 109 check-in counters, up 47% from 74, and 15 passenger screening lanes and five transfer lanes. Contact stands will increase more than threefold to 25 from seven, while 12 e-gates and 11 baggage reclaim belts will replace or augment existing facilities.

The airport operator said the redevelopment was necessary because of the terminal’s age and structural condition, citing independent audits by Structwel in 2017 and IIT Bombay in 2024. Commissioned in 1964, T1 is due for replacement, it said.

The project requires a temporary redistribution of traffic between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). MIAL has proposed shifting five million passengers annually, including international traffic, to NMIA during construction.

IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air have finalised plans to transfer international operations accounting for around three million passengers per annum (mppa) to NMIA. MIAL has asked other airlines to submit transition plans by November 3, targeting the transfer of five mppa during the Northern Summer 2027 schedule.

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The proposal has faced resistance from airlines over consultation and operational implications. The Ministry of Civil Aviation intervened earlier this month, asking MIAL to defer its original plan and work with airlines on an agreed transition roadmap.

To accommodate domestic traffic during construction, MIAL plans to expand T2’s north-west pier, with the additional infrastructure expected to become operational by March 2029.

MIAL has assured airlines that international traffic temporarily shifted to NMIA will return to CSMIA after the redevelopment. The operator’s revised proposal follows a dispute over shifting 265 of T2’s 770 weekly international departure slots to NMIA.