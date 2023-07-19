Modi predicts tourism boom in Andamans due to infrastructure push; Port Blair airport’s state-of-the-art terminal to boost job opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly announced that tourist arrivals to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have doubled since 2014 and are expected to further increase in the future, thanks to the improved infrastructure in the archipelago. Inaugurating the new integrated terminal building at Veer Savarkar Airport, he acknowledged that the expansion was a long-awaited demand of both locals and tourists.

Tourism-related job opportunities

The state-of-the-art terminal has the capacity to handle 11,000 passengers and accommodate up to 10 aircraft simultaneously, promising better connectivity and a boost to tourism-related job opportunities. PM Modi emphasised his government’s dedication to inclusive development and highlighted the significant investments made in the islands’ progress over the last nine years. The islands’ transformation has become a source of inspiration for the nation’s youth.

Additionally, the Prime Minister addressed the renaming of certain islands to honor historical figures, eradicating the remnants of colonialism and instilling a sense of pride in their heritage. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have seen remarkable advancements in mobile connectivity, health infrastructure, airport facilities, and improved roads, all contributing to the rise in tourist footfalls since 2014. The inauguration of the new terminal marks a pivotal moment in the archipelago’s journey towards a brighter future.

Eco-friendly features

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, accompanied by Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General (Retd.) V K Singh, unveiled a statue of V D Savarkar at the airport premises. The aesthetically designed terminal, shaped like a shell, reflects the natural beauty of the islands and emphasises sustainability through its eco-friendly features like 100% natural lighting provided by skylights.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) invested Rs 707.73 crores to construct the New Integrated Terminal Building, which spans an impressive 40,837 sq metres. The facility is equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges, and four conveyor belts, enabling it to accommodate 1,200 passengers during peak hours and approximately 40 lakh passengers annually. The development of this advanced terminal signifies a significant milestone in the progress of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, enhancing their connectivity and unlocking their full potential for economic growth.