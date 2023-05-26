Modi govt’s mega infra boost! Kanpur Airport to get new terminal building with enhanced passenger capacity

In a major boost to the government initiative of ‘developing through connectivity’, Kanpur is all set to get a new Civil Enclave. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the new Civil Enclave at the Kanpur Airport on May 26, 2023 along with Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The inaugural programme is scheduled to take place after unveiling the sculpture of Late Madhavrao Jivajirao Scindia in Mainpuri. The Civil Aviation Minister mentioned that the new integrated terminal building will be a harbinger of development in the field of travel and in terms of growth of the city, according to a PTI report.

Special features of the New Terminal Building:

The New Terminal building at Kanpur Airport is constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore and is spread in an area of 6243 square meter. It is considered to be 16 times bigger than the current terminal. The terminal can cater to the footprint of 400 passengers in rush hour which was used to manage only 50 passengers earlier. An ample space of around 850 square has been dedicated for dining and retail. Passengers can enjoy multiple options in this area. For ensuring a smooth check-in procedure, eight check-in counters have been set up for the flyers. Three conveyor belts in total have been allocated for the passengers, two are located in the Arrival hall and one in the Departure Hall.

An user friendly tactile path has been provided for the visually impaired, it will help them to easily use the facilities. A parking capacity of around 150 cars, two bus parking spaces has been erected for the passengers on the city side of the terminal.

उत्तर प्रदेश के @AirportKanpur के सिविल एन्क्लेव का नया टर्मिनल भवन बनकर तैयार हो गया है और शीघ्र ही यात्रियों की सेवा के लिए समर्पित किया जाएगा। लगभग 6243 वर्ग मीटर में बनी यह नई ईमारत अपने अति व्यस्त समय में 300 यात्रियों को सेवाएं प्रदान करने में सक्षम होगी। pic.twitter.com/SqzH7vkTdv — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 19, 2023

The Kanpur Airport’s new civil enclave is engraved with all the latest sustainability attributes like LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, double insulated roofing system, energy saving features and more.

Glimpses of Kanpur culture and legacy can be easily traced in the interiors of the terminal buildings. The architecture of popular JK temple of Kanpur, sage Maharshi Valmiki and famous poet Shyamlal Gupta has been depicted on the walls of the terminal. The core theme of the building design is based on local themes of Uttar Pradesh.