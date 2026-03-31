IndiGo on Tuesday appointed aviation veteran Willie Walsh as its chief executive officer, marking a swift leadership transition weeks after the abrupt resignation of Pieter Elbers. Walsh, currently Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), will take over the role subject to regulatory approvals, the airline said. His tenure at IATA ends on July 31, and he is expected to join IndiGo no later than August 3.

Announcing the appointment, IndiGo chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said, “I am thrilled that Willie will be at helm of IndiGo. He is an exceptional global aviation leader with a stellar track record. His experience in managing large scale airline operations and navigating complex market dynamics make him ideally suited to strengthen and lead IndiGo for continued growth.”

Backdrop of Walsh’s appointment

Walsh’s appointment comes at a “pivotal cusp of growth”, adding that he brings “a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise and a values driven leadership”, according to IndiGo MD, Rahul Bhatia.

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Walsh is widely regarded as one of the most influential leaders in global aviation, with a career spanning over four decades. He has previously served as CEO of Aer Lingus (2000–2005), British Airways (2005–2011), and International Airlines Group (IAG) from 2011 to 2020, where he led key mergers and restructuring initiatives. He has headed IATA since 2020.

What will Walsh’s new role entail?

In his new role, Walsh will oversee IndiGo’s overall management and strategic direction, with a focus on strengthening operational performance, expanding network and commercial strategy, and enhancing customer experience. He will work closely with the board and leadership team as the airline enters its next phase of growth.

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Commenting on his appointment, Walsh said, “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead IndiGo. The aviation landscape is evolving rapidly, and IndiGo is extremely well-positioned to be at the forefront of this change.”