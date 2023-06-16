The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday (June 15) said that the India’s domestic air passenger traffic grew 15 per cent year-on-year to 132.67 lakh passengers in May 2023.

According to DGCA data, India’s domestic air passenger traffic was 114.67 lakh passengers in the year-ago period. During the previous month, the low-cost carrier IndiGo increased its market share from 57.5 per cent to 61.4 per cent, carrying a total of 81.10 lakh passengers.

Tata Group airlines, namely Air India, AirAsia India and Vistara, also saw their market share growing sequentially in May 2023. Air India, AirAsia India and Vistara cornered 9.4 per cent, 7.9 per cent and 9 per cent of the total traffic pie respectively in May.

According to the data, the total number of passengers flown by Air India and Vistara in May stood at 12.44 lakh and 11.95 lakh respectively, while AirAsia India carried 10.41 lakh passengers last month.

Meanwhile, The aviation sector also witnessed grounding of city-based carrier Go First last month. Notably, Go First has not flown since May 3 and is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Akasa Air’s market share also rose to 4.8 per cent in the previous month compared to 4 per cent in April 2023. The DGCA data also revealed that Akasa Air, which launched its air services in August 2022, recorded an on-time performance of 92.6 per cent, the highest among all the domestic carriers from four key metro airports in May