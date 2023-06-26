scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Many Indian passengers stranded at Paris airport after Air France cancels connecting flight to Toronto

In a tweet, Air France said it sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused by this situation and is doing its utmost to get customers to their final destination as quickly as possible.

Written by PTI

Air France has said its flight from Paris to Toronto was cancelled due to a technical problem and unavailability of a new aircraft, amid many passengers, including those who travelled from India to take the connecting flight, getting stranded at Paris airport.

In a tweet, Air France said it sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused by this situation and is doing its utmost to get customers to their final destination as quickly as possible.

Also Read

The airline’s response was to a series of tweets by a Twitter user highlighting the issues being faced by the stranded Indian passengers at Paris airport.

Also Read

“We confirm that flight AF356 on June 24, 2023, from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Toronto had to be cancelled due to a technical problem and the unavailability of a new aircraft.

Also Read

“Some customers without Schengen visas and therefore not allowed to leave the terminal building were taken care of and assisted by Air France teams, and accommodated in a dedicated area of the airport. Air France sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused by this situation and is doing its utmost to get customers to their final destination as quickly as possible,” the airline said.

In a series of tweets, Paris-based journalist Noopur Tiwari said that for the record, passengers arrived in Paris on June 23 from Bombay on flight AF 217 and were to board AF 356 to Toronto, and the latter flight was cancelled.

She also tweeted a statement quoting Indian Embassy in Paris as saying, “Embassy officials are on way to the airport to negotiate with Air France and airport authorities to arrive at an amicable settlement”. A statement from Air France on the issue was awaited.

More Stories on
Aviation

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 18:39 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS