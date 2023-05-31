Mangaluru International Airport reached a significant milestone on May 28, as it successfully completed the recarpeting of its 2.45-kilometre-long runway. This remarkable project, aimed at meeting aviation safety regulations, distinguished itself by employing a flexible overlay of asphalt on a rigid runway — first of its kind in India. The airport had begun preliminary survey work for the project on January 27 and completed it within a span of 75 working days, commencing from March 10.

As the second busiest airport in Karnataka, Mangaluru International Airport witnesses approximately 36 aircraft movements each day. To ensure minimal disruption to scheduled flights, the airport implemented an 8.5-hour NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) from 9:30 am to 6 pm daily for the recarpeting process. Throughout the project’s duration of 75 days and 529 hours, the runway remained open for an average of 18 domestic and international flights per day during the remaining 14.5 hours.

Impressive operational efficiency

Demonstrating their commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and minimising passenger inconvenience, the airport extended the NOTAM to include Sundays starting from March 19. This decision enabled the completion of the project within the mentioned hours, involving a remarkable 251,000 man-hours over the course of 75 working days — five days ahead of the initial estimate of 80 days, spanning from March 10 to May 28. The project required 81,696 tonnes of asphalt, equivalent to laying 82 km of road, employing 80 advanced pieces of equipment.

In anticipation of future safety measures, Mangaluru International Airport has also made provisions for the installation of runway centre lighting. Praising the airport team for their exemplary performance, the airport’s executive leadership expressed gratitude to the local community and administration for their unwavering support and understanding during the altered travel timings, which contributed to establishing MIA as the safest tabletop airport in India, solidifying its reputation in aviation safety.

