Mangaluru International Airport becomes travelers’ favourite! Handles highest number of passengers in July

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) achieved a remarkable milestone with the highest number of passenger traffic during the month of July in the current financial year, serving as a bustling hub for both domestic and international travel.

In July, the airport efficiently managed a total of 162,667 passengers, comprising 107,455 passengers on domestic flights and 55,212 passengers on international flights. This marked the second-highest passenger volume recorded since the commencement of commercial operations on October 31, 2020. Notably, the highest passenger count was achieved in May 2022, when the airport facilitated travel for 167,180 passengers, as announced in a statement by MIA on Friday.

MIA’s robust growth

Throughout the initial four months of the fiscal year 2023-24, the MIA airport showcased robust growth, overseeing the movement of 24,037 more passengers compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. This brought the total to 620,553 passengers, surpassing the previous figure of 596,516 passengers. The monthly breakdown included 140,633 passengers in April, 161,857 passengers in May, 155,396 passengers in June, and 162,667 passengers in July, as detailed in the statement.

The surge in passenger activity during July 2023, amid the monsoon season, significantly contributed to this upswing in numbers.

MIA’s domestic and international connectivity

Currently, the airport boasts direct domestic connectivity to prominent cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. Additionally, it offers convenient connections to Ranchi through exclusive operations by IndiGo and Air India, with a dedicated service to Mumbai.

On the international front, MIA provides direct flights to destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, and Muscat. Notably, there is also a connecting flight to Bahrain via Kannur. The lion’s share of international flights is operated by Air India Express, demonstrating a dominant presence in this segment.

Uptick in cargo handling

Moreover, MIA has observed a notable uptick in domestic cargo handling following the operational commencement of the integrated cargo terminal (ICT) on May 1, 2023. The cargo terminal handled 246 tonnes of assorted cargo in May, which increased to 332 tonnes in June, and further escalated to 376 tonnes in July.

The majority of cargo managed through the ICT comprises outbound shipments, with 229 tonnes in May, 306 tonnes in June, and 354 tonnes in July, respectively. Inbound cargo primarily consists of items related to e-commerce, stationery, and post office mail, adding further dimension to the airport’s role in facilitating comprehensive logistical support.

(With PTI Inputs)