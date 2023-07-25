Major relief for SpiceJet! DGCA removes enhanced surveillance regime – A smooth road ahead for the airline?

In a major relief for SpiceJet, the aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday (July 25) took the Indian airline off from its enhanced surveillance regime. DGCA granted relief to SpiceJet by taking it off the enhanced surveillance regime, informed a senior official.

SpiceJet was put under surveillance after the airline faced multiple headwinds. The decision comes after the aviation regulator conducted inspections on 23 SpiceJet aircraft across 11 different locations. During the inspections, the DGCA made several observations regarding the airline’s maintenance practices, according to a report in the news agency PTI.

As a result of the successful inspections, the aviation watchdog confirmed that SpiceJet took appropriate maintenance actions to address the issues. In response to these findings, SpiceJet has been removed from the enhanced surveillance regime, indicating a resolution of the concerns that were under scrutiny.

Why was SpiceJet kept under an enhanced surveillance regime?

According to a senior DGCA official, the airline was placed under enhanced surveillance in view of the observations made in the past concerning inadequate maintenance and in view of the incidents during the monsoon season last year.

“Accordingly 51 spot checks were conducted across 11 locations pan India, on the Boeing 737 and Bombardier DHC Q-400 fleet of aircraft, where in a total 23 aircraft were inspected and 95 observations were made by the DGCA teams,” the official said.

The findings were of routine nature and were not considered significant by the DGCA.

“Suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines. As a consequence, SpiceJet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA,” the official said.

Notably, news agency PTI on July 11 had reported about DGCA placing SpiceJet under the enhanced surveillance regime and on that day, the airline refuted any such development.

When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson had said, “the information is absolutely incorrect and is strongly denied”.

No such communication has been received by the airline from the DGCA, the spokesperson had said in a statement on July 11

(With agency inputs)