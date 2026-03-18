Implementing a passenger-first approach, the Indian Aviation sector is offering a massive reliefs to Indian air travellers. As part of the sweeping overhaul, authorities announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is undertaking several passenger-centric initiatives to enhance ease of travel.

“Passenger facilitation remains the highest priority of the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” stated a news release issued by the Press Bureau of India (PBI) on March 18, 2026.

New initiatives that seek to strengthen passenger facilitation in Indian Aviation

As part of the new mandate enacted under the leadership of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), at least 60% of seats on an flights will be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access.

Additionally, passengers travelling on the same Passenger Name Record (PNR), who are usually the members of a family or people travelling as a group, will be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats, as per the new mandate.

Sports equipment and musical instruments’ carriage will be “facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner.” In a similar manner, airlines are also being compelled to put out clear and transparent policies for pet carriage.

The authorities have pushed for strict adherence to passenger right framework, especially in case of delays, cancellations and denied boarding.

Airlines will now be required to prominently display passenger rights across their websites, mobile applications, booking platforms and airport counters.

Moreover, the direction also sough to ensure clear communication of passenger entitlements in regional languages to promote wider accessibility and awareness.

While India consolidates its position as the third-largest domestic aviation market globally, Indian airports are today handling over five lakh passengers daily, according to the PIB release.

In its bid to retain that proud position, the ministry of Civil Aviation has already put several initiatives into motion, including UDAN Yatri Cafés for affordable food, free access to books through ‘Flybrary,’ and provision of free Wi-Fi at airports.

This is a developing story.