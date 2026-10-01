Mahindra Group and Embraer have identified Nagpur as the potential location for a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft in India. Both companies are working with the Government of Maharashtra on the proposed facility, which would support local assembly and industrialisation of the C-390 Millennium in India, subject to the aircraft being selected by the Government of India and an order being placed under the IAF’s MTA programme.

According to the release, the proposed Nagpur facility is envisaged as a state-of-the-art site and a critical part of a broader industrialisation strategy that would bring aircraft assembly, system integration, manufacturing engineering and local supply chain development capabilities into India.

“Mahindra is committed to building a globally competitive aerospace ecosystem in India. As we work with Embraer on the C-390 Millennium, we are preparing the industrial ecosystem to support the programme at scale. Nagpur offers a compelling opportunity, subject to the aircraft’s selection and placement of the IAF order,” said Vinod Sahay, Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group.

Bosco Da Costa Junior, President and Chief Executive Officer, Embraer Defense & Security, said, “Embraer is pleased to deepen its partnership with Mahindra as we prepare to bring the C-390 Millennium’s industrial capabilities to India. Identifying Nagpur as a potential assembly location is an important step in building a long-term aerospace ecosystem. We value Maharashtra’s support and look forward to strengthening India’s indigenous capabilities. .

The partnership plans to integrate Indian aerospace companies into the C-390 ecosystem across manufacturing, aftermarket services, training and lifecycle support. Mahindra and Embraer’s October 2025 agreement covers industrialisation, local manufacturing, assembly, supply chain development and MRO, building on their February 2024 MoU. The companies also announced plans for a C-390 MRO capability in February 2026. The aircraft can carry up to 26 tonnes and perform multiple missions, including troop and cargo transport, evacuation and humanitarian operations.