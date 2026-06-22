Pradeep Singh Kharola, former Chairman and Managing Director of Air India before its privatisation, has rejoined the Tata Group-owned airline as Executive Director to the Chairman with immediate effect, signalling the start of a planned leadership transition at the carrier.

Announcing the appointment, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said Kharola’s experience would be invaluable as the airline prepares for a change in leadership.

“With my tenure in its final months, his experience will be critical in ensuring a smooth transition to a new CEO,” Wilson said in a message to employees.

A former Civil Aviation Secretary and seasoned bureaucrat, Kharola will work closely with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and the airline’s leadership team.

Kharola previously led Air India between 2017 and 2019 before moving to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, where he played a key role in the government’s efforts to privatise the national carrier. The process culminated in the Tata Group acquiring Air India in 2022.

His return comes at a crucial juncture for the airline, which is in the process of identifying Wilson’s successor. Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal and former Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan are among the frontrunners.

The development also comes as Air India navigates operational and financial challenges following the Ahmedabad crash and geopolitical disruptions impacting international operations.