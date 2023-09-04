Karnataka’s Shivamogga Airport to provide job opportunities to farmers? A report

The farmers who gave away their land for the construction of the Shivamogga airport at Soogane, Karnataka, are now asking the Karnataka government to provide jobs at the airport to their family members, The Hindu reported.

As per the report, around 400 families had given their land for the airport. The flight operations began at the airport on August 31.

President of Sogane Bhoomi Hakku Horata Samiti, M B Krishnappa, said that so far none of the farmers’ families had been offered a job inside the airport. “We placed our demand before the officers, the district administration, and the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation,” he said.

The farmers were disappointed by remarks that the two persons, who were felicitated, were non-farmers. Krishnappa and Govindaraj had been felicitated as representatives of people who gave up their land for the project.

Krishnappa said that he is a farmer and gave up two acres and 18 guntas for the airport. “I have records. Similarly, Govindaraj’s father gave up two acres and 20 guntas. We are hurt by comments made by some people during the programme,” he added. He further urged the district administration to take action against those who made remarks.

The first passenger flight to Shivamogga landed in Kuvempu airport around 10:45 am on August 31. The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2023. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa had said that the airport had been a dream of the people in Shivmogga.