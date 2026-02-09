A training aircraft operated by M/s Redbird Flight Training Academy Pvt Ltd was forced to make an emergency landing in an open field near Vijayapura in Karnataka on Saturday after experiencing suspected fuel starvation during a cross-country training flight.

The aircraft, a Cessna 172 with registration number VT-EUC, was flying from Kalaburagi to Belagavi when the incident occurred. The forced landing site was located approximately 50 to 70 kilometres away from Belagavi Airport. There were two people on board — a flight instructor and a trainee pilot. Both occupants are safe, though the aircraft sustained damage due to the impact during landing.

According to PTI, the aircraft broke into three pieces.

DGCA-approved training aircraft damaged in emergency landing

According to official information released by PIB the aircraft belongs to M/s Redbird Flight Training Academy, a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved Flying Training Organisation (FTO). The academy received its initial approval on July 23, 2020, under Approval No. 01/2020. Its most recent renewal was granted on July 23, 2025, and remains valid until July 22, 2030.

Redbird Flight Training Academy currently operates a fleet of 48 aircraft and conducts pilot training operations across multiple sectors.

The Cessna 172 involved in the incident was manufactured in 1975. Records show that the Certificate of Registration was issued on May 23, 2023, while the Certificate of Airworthiness was granted on September 20, 2023. The aircraft’s Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) was issued on August 1, 2025, and is valid until August 3, 2026. At the time of the incident, the aircraft had logged a total Time Since New (TSN) of 17,512 hours and 40 minutes.

Crew qualifications and engine details under review

The aircraft was powered by a Lycoming O-320-E2D engine, which had completed 802 hours and 10 minutes of operation. Aviation officials said the suspected cause of the forced landing was fuel starvation, though this will be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.

The pilot-in-command was a Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) holder serving as a flight instructor. The instructor had completed a mandatory medical examination on March 18, 2025, which remains valid until March 19, 2026. He has logged a total of 734 flying hours and last underwent an Instrument Rating (IR) and proficiency check on July 25, 2025.

Further investigation will be carried out by DGCA/AAIB.